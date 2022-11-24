Read full article on original website
Memphis Tigers take on the Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal (3-3) vs. Memphis Tigers (3-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -6; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal and the Memphis Tigers square off at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The Tigers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Memphis is fifth in the AAC in...
NORTH TEXAS 68, LONG BEACH STATE 47
Percentages: FG .442, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Huntsberry 4-7, Perry 2-6, Scott 1-1, Eady 1-2, Mattu 0-1, Moore 0-1, Martinez 0-3, R.Jones 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Eady 2, Scott 2). Turnovers: 9 (R.Jones 2, Scott 2, Eady, Huntsberry, Martinez, Ousmane, Perry). Steals:...
MARQUETTE 82, CHICAGO STATE 68
Percentages: FG .434, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Cardet 2-3, Green 1-2, Davis 1-3, Johnson 1-6, Corbett 0-1, Weaver 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Corbett, Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Weaver 6, Cardet 3, Green 3, Johnson 3, Davis, Kacuol). Steals: 7 (Weaver 3,...
No. 6 Indiana 79, Memphis 64
INDIANA (7-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.847, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Scalia 4-11, Garzon 3-5, Moore-McNeil 1-3, Parrish 1-4, Holmes 0-1, Peterson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Garzon 1, Moore-McNeil 1, Parrish 1) Turnovers: 9 (Moore-McNeil 2, Parrish 2, Holmes 1, Garzon 1, Scalia 1, Geary 1, Bargesser 1) Steals: 3...
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 77, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 61
Percentages: FG .406, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Zarzuela 2-9, McCaskill 1-2, Taylor 1-4, Majerle 0-1, Skytta 0-2, Stafl 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCaskill). Turnovers: 9 (Bass 3, McCaskill 2, Zarzuela 2, Ajiboye, Skytta). Steals: 8 (Skytta 4, Bass, Majerle, Taylor, Zarzuela). Technical...
Trib HSSN 2022-23 WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball preseason breakdown
Mt. Lebanon captured the WPIAL Class 6A girls basketball championship last season to give coach Dori Oldaker a fourth WPIAL title in her 19 years with the Blue Devils. After the team finished as the PIAA runners-up, Oldaker decided to resign to spend more time watching her daughters play basketball at South Fayette. A dean of WPIAL girls basketball coaches, Oldaker compiled a career record of 495-139, and her teams were a fixture atop the standings throughout her tenure.
SOUTHERN UTAH 91, SACRAMENTO STATE 87, 2OT
Percentages: FG .485, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Jones 3-6, Healy 1-3, Barnes 0-1, Butler 0-2, Spurgin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 2, Spurgin 2, Barnes, Butler, Jones). Turnovers: 14 (Butler 5, Allen 2, Jones 2, Spurgin 2, Anderson, Fausett, Healy). Steals: 9...
Utah 95, St. Thomas (MN) 66
ST. THOMAS (MN) (5-3) Allen 0-8 0-0 0, Engels 6-8 3-5 16, Lee 3-7 0-0 6, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Rohde 6-9 0-2 14, Blue 1-8 1-2 4, Dufault 1-3 4-4 6, Nau 4-6 2-2 13, Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Kwiecinski 0-1 0-0 0, Martinelli 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 23-56 12-17 66.
NORTHERN COLORADO 86, JACKSONVILLE STATE 82, OT
Percentages: FG .470, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (King 5-9, Daniels 1-3, Potter 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Perdue 0-2, Brigham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Zeliznak 3). Turnovers: 13 (Daniels 5, Potter 3, Perdue 2, Jackson, King, Zeliznak). Steals: 6 (Brigham 2, Perdue 2, Daniels,...
Auburn 74, Colorado St. 73
AUBURN (4-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.7, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Shaw 3-5, Scott-Grayson 1-3, J.Johnson 1-2, Coulibaly 0-3, Bostic 0-1) Turnovers: 11 (Richardson 2, Coulibaly 2, Levy 2, Duhon 1, Scott-Grayson 1, Shaw 1, Pratcher 1, Bostic 1) Steals: 8 (Coulibaly 2, Bostic 2, Richardson 1, Scott-Grayson 1, P.Johnson...
Sunday's Time Schedule
Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25...
No. 22 Michigan 63, South Florida 58
MICHIGAN (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Nolan 3-8, Brown 1-3, Kiser 0-1, Phelia 0-1, Kampschroeder 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Phelia 1) Turnovers: 11 (Williams 2, Brown 2, Phelia 2, Kampschroeder 2, Nolan 1, Stuck 1, Hobbs 1) Steals: 8 (Phelia 3, Kiser 2, Brown 1,...
Phoenix 113, Utah 112
UTAH (112) Markkanen 4-13 5-7 15, Olynyk 3-7 3-4 10, Vanderbilt 3-4 0-0 6, Clarkson 8-18 4-4 22, Sexton 7-11 6-8 20, Kessler 1-1 1-2 3, Alexander-Walker 4-5 0-0 12, Beasley 6-13 0-0 14, Horton-Tucker 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 40-79 19-25 112. PHOENIX (113) Bridges 7-10 2-2 16, Craig 4-8...
Pittsburgh 42, Miami 16
PITT_Abanikanda 2 run (Sauls kick), 10:13. PITT_Wayne 66 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :50. PITT_Abanikanda 11 run (Sauls kick), 11:46. PITT_Wayne 26 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :31. Third Quarter. MIA_FG Borregales 25, 6:22. PITT_Wayne 7 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :36. Fourth Quarter. MIA_Mallory 4 pass from Garcia (pass...
