ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Montana stuns Southeast Missouri State 34-24 in FCS playoffs

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Malik Flowers scored on a kickoff return, Junior Bergen scored on a punt return and Montana scored 31 straight points over an 11-minute span to stun Southeast Missouri State 34-24 in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday night. Robby Hauck finished with...
MISSOULA, MT
Porterville Recorder

Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was...
COSTA MESA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy