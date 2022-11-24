Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Junior High Principal returns to campus following racial slur incident
Santa Barbara Junior High School Principal Daniel Dupont returned to his position after a brief leave of absence following an incident where Dupont was documented using a racial slur. The post Santa Barbara Junior High Principal returns to campus following racial slur incident appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Family Suffers Serious Burn Injuries in ‘Horrific’ Accident While Camping
Central Coast residents are rallying around a Lompoc family, including a high school agriculture teacher, after several members were seriously burned in a freak accident during a camping trip. "While camping on Thanksgiving with family and friends, an outdoor heating device erupted, spraying hot fuel on Gretchen, Graham, their 16-year-old...
Santa Barbara Independent
Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire
When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cases of RSV Up Four-Fold in Santa Barbara
As in most of the country, Santa Barbara has increasing numbers of cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial (pronounced sync-SIH-shuhl) virus compared to last year. Nationwide, RSV arrived two months ahead of schedule. Here in Santa Barbara, Cottage Health has treated 259 cases this October and November, compared to 61 RSV cases during the same months last year, said Dr. Jenna Holmen, who is a specialist in pediatric infectious disease at Cottage.
NBC Los Angeles
Season's Bleatings: Find Farm-Style Christmas Fun in Moorpark
Animals are so central to so many of our holiday observances, with hard-working reindeer, wintry bears, playful pups, Christmas cats, country sheep, and city mice adding an adorable aspect to oft-told tales. But connecting with critters isn't always at the top of our hustle-and-bustle schedule when Thanksgiving wraps and the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Slippery Rock Water Not Filling Montecito Swimming Pools
Rumors sometimes lead to news stories and sometimes not. In the case of Slippery Rock Ranch — TV mogul Dick Wolf’s property in the Goleta foothills — the gossip was that Montecito residents were filling their swimming pools with water from the ranch’s aquifers. While a publicist with the ranch stated last week that Slippery Rock was not selling water or filling Montecito swimming pools, the Goleta Water District confirmed that they quietly settled a long-simmering water dispute with the Law & Order creator in the sum of $10 million.
kvta.com
U-S Coast Guard Assests From Ventura County Rescue 2 Sailors Off Santa Cruz Island
(Photos of the rescue courtesy of USCG) The United States Coast Guard use their assets based in Ventura County to rescue two stranded sailors off Santa Cruz Island after their boat had run aground on Thanksgiving Day. The rescue began with a distress signal late Thursday morning. It was tracked...
CBS News
CHP: Driver caught driving Lamborghini 152 mph in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY - A Lamborghini driver is facing stiff penalties after they were clocked going 152 mph on a public California road, the CHP says. According to a Facebook post from CHP in Buellton in Santa Barbara County, on November 20, CHP Ofc. Asmussen caught the driver going 152 mph in a 55 mph zone -- 97 mph over the speed limit.
cohaitungchi.com
Willett Hot Springs – Ojai, California
Located outside of Ojai, California, Willett Hot Springs offers a relaxing, secluded oasis for those willing to make the nearly ten-mile hike from the trailhead. Situated in the heart of the Sespe Wilderness in Los Padres National Forest, Willet Hot Springs provides visitors with an unforgettable, primitive hot spring experience characterized by stunning mountain views.
thekatynews.com
Use this Self-Storage Provider in Santa Barbara
If you are looking for a portable and on-demand storage provider in Santa Barbara, there is really only one company you should use. Of course we are talking about Honor Storage. The number one portable storage company in Southern California. In this article we will discuss why we think this...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Seven Vehicle Crash Slows Down Highway 101 Traffic in Montecito
MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH: Highway 101 northbound is closed at Ortega Hill Rd. following a multi-vehicle traffic collision Saturday night. 7 vehicles and 1 motorcyclist involved. Montecito firefighters responded to the incident at approximately 5:20 p.m. One patient being treated for moderate injuries, the rest are uninjured. Expect delays in the area...
signalscv.com
Accidental gunshot at mall causes stir
An accidental discharge from a firearm alarmed shoppers and merchants at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall on Saturday evening, but after a brief investigation, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station concluded that the gunfire was not part of an active shooter situation. No arrests were immediately...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Four-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $5.6 million
A 3,200-square-foot house built in 2008 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Pedregosa Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 9, 2022 for $5,550,000, or $1,734 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
Firefighters respond to two-car crash blocking traffic on N. Patterson Ave and Cathedral Oaks Rd
A two-car collision on North Patterson Avenue and Cathedral Oaks Road blocked traffic at 2:32 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Dispatch. The post Firefighters respond to two-car crash blocking traffic on N. Patterson Ave and Cathedral Oaks Rd appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura, November 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Ventura. The Newbury Park High School basketball team will have a game with Buena High School on November 25, 2022, 19:00:00. The Simi Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Buena High School on November 26, 2022, 15:00:00.
cohaitungchi.com
17 Awesome Adventures & Things to Do in Ventura, California
Every town has certain monuments and activities that are absolutely non-negotiable for tourists. The same is true here, so make your way down this list of essential things to do in Ventura. 1. Admire Ventura City Hall. Ventura City Hall, aka the County Courthouse, is a must on your list...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Santa Barbara: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Nov. 13
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara decreased in the past week to $961. That’s $566 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,107. In the last...
sitelinesb.com
Lamborghini Caught Going 152 Miles Per Hour on Highway 154
••• Santa Barbara Cemetery—the big one between Butterfly Beach and the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge—wants to add “2,358 precast underground burial crypts […] to a 1.17-acre area of the cemetery. […] Crypts would be stacked on top of existing burials, doubling the available square footage of the area. The cemetery stacks crypts about every 10 years as it runs out of available space.” (Wouldn’t you rather spend eternity in a forest?) But “members of the Planning Commission requested to have the plan peer reviewed following the arborist’s report for the area.” —Noozhawk.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 6 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Nov. 13?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $6.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $3.5 million. The average price per square foot was $1,168.
Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving
Restaurants on the Central Coast made it to the Michelin Star List Guide for best places to eat -- including two restaurants in Solvang. The post Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
