Stetson Hatters (3-1) at Campbell Fighting Camels (3-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Campbell Fighting Camels host the Stetson Hatters. Campbell went 16-13 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Fighting Camels gave up 62.0 points per game while committing 13.9 fouls...

DELAND, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO