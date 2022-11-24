Exclusive-Russians, Ukrainians Met In UAE To Discuss Prisoner Swap, Ammonia, Sources Say

Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: civilians flee Russian shelling of Kherson; Belarus foreign minister dies ‘suddenly’
Civilians leave Kherson weeks after celebrating its recapture by Ukrainian forces; Moscow ‘shocked’ by Vladimir Makei’s death
Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei dies at 64, officials say
The Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei has died suddenly at the age of 64, the country's foreign ministry said Saturday.
Asylum seekers ‘contracted diphtheria overseas’ despite overcrowding
The dozens of asylum seekers who have contracted diphtheria had the highly-contagious disease before arriving in the UK, a Cabinet minister has said after the death of a man held at the Manston processing centre.Transport Secretary Mark Harper insisted the infections present an “extremely low risk” to the wider public despite migrants being moved from crowded facilities to hotels around the country.He defended the Government’s handling of people who have crossed the Channel in small boats, ahead of officials being expected to confirm that the number of infections has risen to about 50.The Home Office said the death of a...
Anti-lockdown protests spread in China as anger rises over zero-Covid strategy
Beijing students shout ‘freedom will prevail’, as Urumqi fire prompts levels of disobedience unprecedented in Xi era
