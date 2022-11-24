Valparaiso Beacons (2-4) vs. James Madison Dukes (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -10.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: The James Madison Dukes square off against the Valparaiso Beacons in Savannah, Georgia. The Dukes are 6-1 in non-conference play. James Madison ranks seventh in college basketball shooting 43.5% from downtown,...

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO