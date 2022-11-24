ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Porterville Recorder

Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats

Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents. The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500. The Hornets are 0-6...
Porterville Recorder

Memphis Tigers take on the Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal (3-3) vs. Memphis Tigers (3-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -6; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal and the Memphis Tigers square off at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The Tigers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Memphis is fifth in the AAC in...
STANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

Henderson leads Canisius against Buffalo after 24-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -6.5; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Jordan Henderson scored 24 points in Canisius' 79-70 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The Bulls are 1-1 in home games. Buffalo is 1-0 in...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 77, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 61

Percentages: FG .406, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Zarzuela 2-9, McCaskill 1-2, Taylor 1-4, Majerle 0-1, Skytta 0-2, Stafl 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCaskill). Turnovers: 9 (Bass 3, McCaskill 2, Zarzuela 2, Ajiboye, Skytta). Steals: 8 (Skytta 4, Bass, Majerle, Taylor, Zarzuela). Technical...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Porterville Recorder

NORTH TEXAS 68, LONG BEACH STATE 47

Percentages: FG .442, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Huntsberry 4-7, Perry 2-6, Scott 1-1, Eady 1-2, Mattu 0-1, Moore 0-1, Martinez 0-3, R.Jones 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Eady 2, Scott 2). Turnovers: 9 (R.Jones 2, Scott 2, Eady, Huntsberry, Martinez, Ousmane, Perry). Steals:...
LONG BEACH, CA
Porterville Recorder

Auburn 74, Colorado St. 73

AUBURN (4-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.7, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Shaw 3-5, Scott-Grayson 1-3, J.Johnson 1-2, Coulibaly 0-3, Bostic 0-1) Turnovers: 11 (Richardson 2, Coulibaly 2, Levy 2, Duhon 1, Scott-Grayson 1, Shaw 1, Pratcher 1, Bostic 1) Steals: 8 (Coulibaly 2, Bostic 2, Richardson 1, Scott-Grayson 1, P.Johnson...
AUBURN, CA
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 42, Miami 16

PITT_Abanikanda 2 run (Sauls kick), 10:13. PITT_Wayne 66 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :50. PITT_Abanikanda 11 run (Sauls kick), 11:46. PITT_Wayne 26 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :31. Third Quarter. MIA_FG Borregales 25, 6:22. PITT_Wayne 7 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :36. Fourth Quarter. MIA_Mallory 4 pass from Garcia (pass...
PITTSBURGH, PA

