Corvallis, OR

Oregon Ducks play the Villanova Wildcats

Villanova Wildcats (2-4) vs. Oregon Ducks (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -2.5; over/under is 134.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats and the Oregon Ducks square off in Portland, Oregon. The Ducks have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Oregon ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 32.0 points per game in...
EUGENE, OR
Portland State Vikings and the Oregon State Beavers play in Portland, Oregon

Oregon State Beavers (3-3) vs. Portland State Vikings (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland State -2.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State Vikings take on the Oregon State Beavers in Portland, Oregon. The Vikings have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Portland State averages 83.8 points while outscoring opponents...
PORTLAND, OR
No. 12 Michigan State Spartans square off against the Portland Pilots

Portland Pilots (5-3) vs. Michigan State Spartans (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -6.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans take on the Portland Pilots in Portland, Oregon. The Spartans are 4-2 in non-conference play. Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten with 16.3...
EAST LANSING, MI
West Virginia Mountaineers and the Florida Gators square off in Portland, Oregon

Florida Gators (4-2) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -1.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers play the Florida Gators in Portland, Oregon. The Mountaineers are 5-1 in non-conference play. West Virginia averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 16.9 points per...
GAINESVILLE, FL

