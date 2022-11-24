Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils square off in Portland, Oregon
Duke Blue Devils (6-1) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (5-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -2; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers square off at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The Boilermakers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Purdue ranks sixth...
Oregon Ducks play the Villanova Wildcats
Villanova Wildcats (2-4) vs. Oregon Ducks (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon -2.5; over/under is 134.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats and the Oregon Ducks square off in Portland, Oregon. The Ducks have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Oregon ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 32.0 points per game in...
Portland State Vikings and the Oregon State Beavers play in Portland, Oregon
Oregon State Beavers (3-3) vs. Portland State Vikings (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland State -2.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Portland State Vikings take on the Oregon State Beavers in Portland, Oregon. The Vikings have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Portland State averages 83.8 points while outscoring opponents...
No. 12 Michigan State Spartans square off against the Portland Pilots
Portland Pilots (5-3) vs. Michigan State Spartans (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -6.5; over/under is 145.5. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans take on the Portland Pilots in Portland, Oregon. The Spartans are 4-2 in non-conference play. Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten with 16.3...
No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide and the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels play in Portland, Oregon
North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama -2; over/under is 154.5. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide square off in Portland, Oregon. The Crimson Tide are 5-1 in non-conference play. Alabama leads the...
West Virginia Mountaineers and the Florida Gators square off in Portland, Oregon
Florida Gators (4-2) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -1.5; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers play the Florida Gators in Portland, Oregon. The Mountaineers are 5-1 in non-conference play. West Virginia averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 16.9 points per...
UNC Greensboro Spartans and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks meet in Laval, Quebec
Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-3) vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Greensboro -3; over/under is 134.5. BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Greensboro Spartans square off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in Laval, Quebec. The Spartans are 3-3 in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro ranks third in the SoCon...
