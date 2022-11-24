Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game EverLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Why did Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
NHL
Avalanche at Predators Postponed
NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO CANES
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Flames didn't give up and rallied twice, but fell 3-2 to the Hurricanes Saturday. It was the final tilt of a season-long six-game road trip, with the team finishing up 2-3-1. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. Adam Ruzicka scored for the Flames, as did Tyler Toffoli who...
NHL
Salming mourned by Maple Leafs, hockey community
TORONTO -- Borje Salming was surrounded by family and friends as he sat in a wheelchair in the tunnel of Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 12, waiting to be honored by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a pregame ceremony. No, he couldn't speak. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou...
NHL
Canucks score three on power play, defeat Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS -- The Vancouver Canucks scored three power-play goals in a 5-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists, and Brock Boeser scored to extend his point streak to nine games for the Canucks (8-10-3), who have won four of their past five. Spencer Martin made 26 saves, including 12 in the third period.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Sharks
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Sharks this season: Nov. 27 (road), Dec. 7 (road), Dec. 27 (home), Mar. 23 (home) The Canucks are 61-55-9-7 all-time against the Sharks, including a 33-29-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games vs...
FOX Sports
Coyotes face the Wild in Central Division play
Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-7-2, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division foes meet when the Minnesota Wild play the Arizona Coyotes. Minnesota is 2-2-0 against the Central Division and 7-7-2 overall. The Wild have a 3-5-1 record when they commit...
FOX Sports
Blues host the Stars after Kyrou's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars after Jordan Kyrou's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues' 5-4 overtime win. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 2-2-0...
NHL
Bruins Announce Promotions for Black Friday Game, Pres. by The Black Dog
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today a number of promotions as part of its Black Friday game vs. the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 25, presented by the Black Dog. The ProShop powered by '47 will host a special shopping event in-store from 8-10 a.m. on Black Friday (Nov. 25). For one hour beginning at 8 a.m., purchases will be discounted by 30 percent, followed by a 20 percent discount from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.* In addition, fans may enjoy 15% off all weekend long on BostonProShop.com.
NHL
Avalanche Outshine Stars in 4-1 Win
The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche are now 12-6-1 on the season. For the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon scored on the power play, while Josh Manson (1G, 1A) Dryden Hunt and Andrew Cogliano added even-strength goals. Eight different skaters registered at least one point in the win, while Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves on 42 shots as he earned First Star of the Game honors.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Avalanche: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Game 22: Dallas Stars (12-5-4, 28 points) vs. Colorado Avalanche (11-6-1, 23 points) When: Saturday, November 26 at 8:00 p.m. CT (2000) Where: Ball Arena - Denver, CO. TV: Bally Sports...
NHL
Heika's take: The statistics didn't match the scoreboard
DENVER, Colorado - Analytics can show a lot in hockey, but they don't show everything. The Stars on Saturday won a lot of the statistical battles, but Colorado was timelier and more opportunistic in taking a 4-1 win at Ball Arena. Dallas had a 42-36 advantage in shots on goal,...
NHL
Georgiev makes 41 saves in Avalanche win against Stars
DENVER -- Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves for the Colorado Avalanche in a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars at Ball Arena on Saturday. "It was a lot of shots, but I feel like we were playing a really, really good game," Georgiev said. "We had a lot of penalty kill situations in the second, that's when they had some of their most dangerous chances, but 5-on-5, I think we played much better."
NHL
FLAMES SHUT OUT
WASHINGTON - The Flames fell 3-0 to the Capitals Friday in a matinee tilt. It was the fifth game of this season-long six-game road trip, which wraps up Saturday with another afternoon outing in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The homeside scored a goal in each of...
NHL
Blues use four-goal rally to stun Panthers in OT
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime, and the St. Louis Blues rallied from a three-goal, third-period deficit to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-4 at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Kyrou scored on a breakaway after taking a pass from Torey...
NHL
Hurricanes surprise Ward as first Hall of Fame inductee in sweet video
Former goalie learns about honor from former teammate Brind 'Amour. The Carolina Hurricanes slipped one past Cam Ward. The team surprised their former goalie with the announcement that he is was being inducted to the newly formed Hurricanes Hall of Fame. They lured him to the facility under the guise of participating in an interview for the 2006 Stanley Cup Championship team.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Goalie Zane McIntyre
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions. In addition, the team has placed forward Brandon Duhaime (upper-body) on Injured Reserve. McIntyre,...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ HURRICANES
FLAMES (9-8-3) @ HURRICANES (10-6-5) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Points - Sebastien Aho (23) Goals - Andrei Svechnikov (13) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 19.1% (24th) / PK - 80.8% (10th) Hurricanes:. PP - 15.0% (30th)...
NHL
Jets resiliency on display in overtime win in Dallas
"You count on the guys to have pride and can bounce back." There was skill, controversy, resiliency, and a whole lot of drama in the latest Central Division clash between the Winnipeg Jets (12-6-1) and Dallas Stars on Friday night. A 4-2 Jets lead late in the third turned into...
NHL
MTL@CHI: Game Recap
CHICAGO - An early start was capped off by late heroics for the Canadiens on Friday, as Kirby Dach returned to the United Center to haunt his former team. Coming off a 3-1 win against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, head coach Martin St-Louis elected to keep his lineup from Columbus intact. That meant Sam Montembeault made consecutive starts for the first time this season following his 30-save performance two nights prior.
NHL
Islanders pull away in third, hand Flyers 10th straight loss
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier scored 22 seconds apart in the third period, and the New York Islanders handed the Philadelphia Flyers their 10th straight loss with a 5-2 win at UBS Arena on Saturday. Zach Parise scored two power-play goals, Ryan Pulock had four assists, and...
