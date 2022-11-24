ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engadget

The best gifts for people who work from home

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. It’s the year...
The Kitchn

Why You Should Always Put Your Suitcase in the Hotel Bathroom, According to a Entomologist

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s just something about walking into your hotel room after a long flight, flinging your suitcase (and yourself) on the bed, and officially entering vacation mode. It just feels all sorts of right, doesn’t it? Well, apparently, there’s one thing about that equation that’s all sorts of wrong, according to experts. Namely, the whole flinging-your-suitcase-on-the-bed part.
livingetc.com

How can you divide a room with furniture? 8 layout tricks that will make a living room cozier

There are several ways you can divide a room with furniture but, first of all, it's worth investigating why you would want to. Whether you live in a sprawling home or in a one-bedroom apartment, you can't always construct a wall to add the structure some spaces need. Without this structure, open-concept spaces, or even just rooms on the larger side, can feel out of proportion, plus it gives you the opportunity to introduce different spaces for different tasks, or just to create a different atmosphere for certain areas within the same room.
livingetc.com

Should a sofa touch the wall? The one-minute furniture trick that can make even small rooms look bigger

When you live in a small space, it's tempting to do absolutely anything you can that might make the space feel bigger. Paint the walls the brightest of whites, put up the hugest mirror you can find, and push the furniture to the very edges of the room. However, sometimes all this can do is highlight the tiny proportions of a space. Sometimes it pays to do things that seem counterintuitive.
livingetc.com

How do you layer sheer and blackout curtains? The window dressing trick everyone should know

There's a reason top designers like to layer sheer and blackout curtains in rooms throughout the home. This clever design trick gives you better control of the light entering into a room, while also balancing the element of privacy. Plus, it doesn't hurt that it offers a beautiful aesthetic finish - with sheer curtains bringing a calming, ethereal quality to a space.
michellespartyplanit.com

DIY Christmas Pillow – Dollar Tree Sublimation Craft

Hey crafty friends! I’m back with another fun Dollar Tree Sublimation project for you! Today, I’m sharing how to make a Christmas Pillow, so let’s get started!. Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links, at no additional cost to you. #dollartreecrafts #cricutmade #sublimation.
The Independent

The best Dyson airwrap complete dupes reduced for Black Friday, from Revlon to ghd

Start your engines, Black Friday officially starts tomorrow – and one product that sale shoppers always seek (to no avail) is the coveted Dyson airwrap.When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s multi-purpose hair tool rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs, thanks to its ability to blow dry and style hair simultaneously. Heralded for creating a salon-quality look at home, the airwrap’s second iteration – the multi-styler – had a lot to live up to.Of course, it delivered – with our reviewer lauding it as even better than the original. “It feels like Dyson really has thought about every hair...
SPY

The Perfect Gifts to Make the Plant Parent in Your Life Happy

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Buying a gifts for plant lovers is no easy feat. Odds are, they know more about horticulture than you do, and you run the risk of giving them something they don’t want (or worse something they don’t like). But whether their gardening vibe is practical or whimsical or they’ve only just learned how to take care of plants, we’ve come up with the ultimate curation of gifts for every budget, one that will surely earn you a green thumb’s up. After all, everyone...
TODAY.com

Save up to $500 on mattresses and bedding this Black Friday from brands like Casper and Sleep Number

Is it time to replace your mattress? As the foundation for a good night's sleep, mattresses can be pricey and rarely go on sale. So, there couldn't be a better time to upgrade, now that major sales are happening at the biggest brands in bedding. Whether you prefer a soft mattress that feels like you're quite literally sleeping on cloud nine or you prefer a firm mattress with little to no bounce, you're sure to find one in this guide.
tinyhousetalk.com

Their $20,000 Party Box Truck Tiny House with a Lift Bed

Mark had been doing vanlife for years when he met Marina and ended up moving into a house with her. Cue the lockdowns of 2020 and both of them were ready to get out! So they built out a van, then another van, and eventually this incredible box truck that doubles as party central when it gets dark.
TechRadar

Best mattress for side sleepers in 2022

If you’re looking for the best mattress for side sleepers, then our expert guide features top picks from best-rated sleep brands, including Helix, Purple and Saatva. Just like all the top choices in our best mattress guide, each of our picks include features to help you sleep comfortably on your side – whether you’re after extra cooling or super-cozy top layers that cushion the joints and support your spine.

