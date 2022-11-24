Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz day trip: Appealing new dining, drinking spots
If you’re looking for a destination for a day trip to Santa Cruz, check out the westside of town, specifically the area around the Swift Street Courtyard. The area has been a shopping and dining mecca for nearly 20 years, but new restaurants, shops and breweries keep popping up in its old industrial buildings. It’s Santa Cruz’s version of Fourth Street in Berkeley, and a lot different than Surf City’s downtown or boardwalk areas.
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Akira Sushi Happy Hour
Don’t get me wrong. Akira Sushi Aptos, hidden away on the back side of a retail plaza, was a Found Treasure at first sight, even at, say, 1:01pm. It’s clean, stylish, playful, with all sorts of alluring hand rolls (like the Hand Grenade), vegetarian rolls (including Silence of the Yams), “basic” rolls (yes to the Baby Yoda) and over-the-top “makizushi” special rolls (note the Wonder Woo, “O” Face and Soquel Avenue) appearing across 10 pages of the menu, along with some udon, salads, sashimi, nigiri, desserts and a strong list of sakes.
benitolink.com
Hollister’s newest dining experience gets ready for its Nov. 25 grand opening
With the launch date initially scheduled for a year ago, The Baler Restaurant at the Pendergrass will open to the public for dinner on Nov 25 after a successful—if slightly shaky—soft opening Nov. 23. “That evening was a good experience, for the most part,” said Yvonne Sanchez, who...
‘A secret till you find it’: Jesse James once threw ‘em back at this California bar
How the strange and famous seem to stumble upon California's second-oldest bar.
montereycountyweekly.com
Part of the fun of shopping local is that it’s an opportunity to walk away with a story to tell—and new relationships with your neighbors.
Sara Rubin here, on this national day after Thanksgiving, which has come to be defined as its own distinct holiday: Black Friday. This is the “official” start to the Christmas shopping season, and a day famous for deals and notorious for crowds at big box stores. I suggest...
montereycountyweekly.com
A reporter recalls fond memories of Thanksgivings past.
Pam Marino here, fondly remembering the many Thanksgivings of years past spent with family in Carmel Meadows. My grandparents, Paul and Eleanor Hamilton, built a home there in 1961 after my grandfather retired from the U.S. Army. The house became the gathering place every Thanksgiving for over 20 years, even after my grandmother stopped cooking and instead made reservations at different locations around the Monterey Peninsula.
KSBW.com
The opening of ice skating by the bay in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay will return to Monterey is returning this Friday, Nov. 25. The rink is located in Custom House Plaza. The rink will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Adjusted hours will be on Dec. 5 through 12 and again on Dec. 12 to 15, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
montereycountyweekly.com
Advice from the pros on how to shop, and donate, at Goodwill Central Coast.
About 2,000 donations, many with multiple items, come to Goodwill Central Coast every day. “We don’t focus a lot on what we don’t take. We train our folks to be as accepting as possible,” says Alan Martinson, vice president of retail and e-commerce. That means sometimes...
NBC Bay Area
Morgan Hill Community Still Dealing with Wild Pigs Problem
The clear, cool and dry weather is adding to a long-running pig problem in the South Bay. The people who live in the hilltop communities in Morgan Hill said they are definitely frustrated with the damage and mental stress caused by the wild pigs. As the problems and the size of the packs, keep growing.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — An unassuming Santa Cruz woman is one step closer to becoming a saint after her cause advanced last week at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Cora Evans was born in Utah in 1904 to an infamous family of polygamists. When she was 20,...
montereycountyweekly.com
Goodwill Central Coast’s massive operation has a hub in Salinas. But it’s less about retail than workforce.
The first thing a visitor to Goodwill Central Coast’s Salinas headquarters notices is its sheer size. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse has 21 loading docks, and trucks come and go daily, delivering donated goods from over a dozen locations. Goods are sorted, priced and tagged, then shipped out daily to stores, which receive new secondhand goods every day.
KSBW.com
4 of the most expensive zip codes in the country found on the Central Coast
Calif. — According to a list fromProperty Shark, some of most expensive zip codes in the U.S. belong in California on the Central Coast. On the Central Coast, the rankings show four of the top 100 most expensive zip codes belong in Monterey County. Pebble Beach comes in at #26, with a median sales price of $3.28 million, followed by Carmel-by-the-Sea at #40, with a median sale of $2.7 million.
benitolink.com
California Rangeland Trust to purchase 4k acres for conservation easement near Hollister
Imperial Wildlife Area wetlands. Photo by Chadd Santerre, Wetland Programs Supervisor, California Waterfowl Association. Information provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. At its Nov. 15, 2022 quarterly meeting, the Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB) approved approximately $24.46 million in grants to help restore and protect fish and wildlife...
Increased shark activity warning given after whale washes up on Seaside beach
SEASIDE, CALIF. (KION-TV)- As the days pass by, the dead fin whale is attracting locals, tourists and other unexpected guests. Kids and adults alike are gathering to see the animal up close, and for kids like Liam Ruskell and Asa, it’s something new. Read more: Dead fin whale found on Monterey State Beach “It was The post Increased shark activity warning given after whale washes up on Seaside beach appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Sometimes, local stories evolve slowly over the course of years.
Pam Marino here, reflecting on one of the gratifying parts of working at the Weekly—many times we have a front-row seat to a story as it evolves over an extended period of time. We get to watch an issue unfold or an individual’s or group’s quest toward achieving an important goal progress, which we in turn share with our readers.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Aptos Times: December 1, 2022
Aptos Girls’ Tennis Co-Champs!, By Tammi Brown • Cabrillo College to Change Name: Board Agrees Explorer’s Name No Longer Fits • CASA Welcomes New Advocates • Fired Employees Sue Nike, NBA Over Covid Vaccine Mandate, By Jondi Gumz • Giving To The Givers • Can Audio Recordings Solve Court Reporter Shortage? • Need a One of a Kind Gift? Try Library Friends Bookstore, By Toni Campbell • Adopt a Family for Christmas: There Are Many Ways to Have a Meaningful Holiday • Emeril in the Kitchen in Pajaro Valley, By Jondi Gumz • Agapé Dance Presents The Nutcracker • Dientes, Santa Cruz Community Health Hiring for New Clinics • Fair Manager, Barns on Board Agenda Dec. 6 • Santa Cruz Seahawks Eye National Title, Again, By Kieran Kelly • Strike Out Against Cancer Raises Over $59,000 … and much more!
Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister PD is investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday night near the intersection of San Felipe Road and Santa Ana Road. Officers said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m.. Officers said the shooting took place following an argument. Officers said an unknown subject in a white SUV fired a The post Hollister Police investigating Thanksgiving shooting appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Land Trust conserves 178-acre farmland
WATSONVILLE—The Land Trust of Santa Cruz County recently announced that it secured a conservation easement for the 178-acre Tynan Ranch, located one-half mile from the current urban growth line of the City of Watsonville off of Lakeview Road. Tynan Ranch has been in production for over a century and...
Someone is torturing cats in Gilroy, residents say
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Gilroy said there has been a spike of incidents involving animal cruelty inflicted on both domesticated and wild animals. Local residents said they found kittens and cats that were burned and mutilated. Residents recently posted a warning on the Gilroy Neighborhood Watch Facebook page about a suspected “serial cat […]
Gilroy Dispatch
Dead animals spark Gilroy neighbors’ concerns
A growing number of dead and mutilated animals reportedly found within a few blocks in central Gilroy over the past year have residents fearing there may be a serial abuser in the neighborhood. Gilroy Police say that of the few incidents that have been reported to the department, no suspects...
