kmaland.com
College Volleyball (11/26): Creighton wins Big East Tournament
(KMAland) -- Creighton won the Big East Volleyball Tournament on Saturday. View the full regional college volleyball scoreboard below. Creighton 3 Marquette 2 (Big East Tournament Final) Minnesota 3 Nebraska 2. South Dakota 3 Omaha 0 (Summit League Tournament Final) Baylor 3 Kansas State 0. Mississippi State 3 Missouri 0.
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scoreboard: Friday, November 25th
(KMAland) -- Creighton and Omaha advanced to their respective conference tournament championships on Friday in regional college volleyball. Creighton 3 Xavier 0 (Big East Conference Tournament) Omaha 3 North Dakota State 1 (Summit League Tournament) Mississippi State 3 Missouri 1. Texas Tech 3 Kansas 0.
kmaland.com
College Football (11/25): Nebraska holds off late charge from Hawkeyes
(KMAland) -- Nebraska held off a late charge from Iowa while Missouri edged past Arkansas in regional college football on Friday. Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) & Iowa (7-5, 5-4): Nebraska held off a late charge from Iowa in a 24-17 win to keep the Hawkeyes from clinching the Big Ten West. Casey Thompson threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns, including 165 yards and two scores to Trey Palmer. Alex Padilla entered for an injured Spencer Petras and ran off 17 consecutive points, throwing a touchdown to Luke Lachey and finishing with 141 yards. Kaleb Johnson rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown in the loss.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Nebraska volleyball senior suffers season-ending injury
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during practice this week. Knuckles had played in all 27 matches and 90 sets for the Huskers this season, averaging 1.97 digs per set and recording 18 service aces.
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker allows for a rebooted season
The Nebraska basketball team is coming off its second loss of the season. Coincidentally, it’s the year’s second game against a team with a pulse. It’s also the Huskers second double-digit loss in three games. But, as it turns out, there is a reason for optimism on Friday morning. Derrick Walker is returning to the Huskers.
blackheartgoldpants.com
The Morning After: The ‘Ship Has Sailed
It was perfect fall weather for the final regular season game of the Iowa’s 2022 campaign and everything was set up perfectly for the home team. We already know the story: the Hawks suffered a bumpy start to the year and eventually hit what seemed like rock bottom after a blowout loss to Ohio State on October 22. Nearly a month later, Iowa had rattled off four straight wins and, thanks to a gritty win at Minnesota and an Illinois loss, sat comfortably in the drivers seat for the Big Ten West division title.
Corn Nation
Instant Reaction: Nebraska Beats Iowa 24-17!
Nebraska hangs to BEAT IOWA 24-17 and ruin their season!. When I previewed the game I said the team who made the least mistakes would win. I’m guessing most of you thought - “Nebraska always makes more mistakes than the other team.”. WELL NOT TODAY ZERG. Nebraska’s defense...
2024 QB Daniel Kaelin has a big arm and perfect IQ score
As a junior, Bellevue (Neb.) West quarterback Daniel Kaelin racked up 3,186 passing yards and 36 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, showing off a strong arm, good anticipation, the ability to navigate the pocket and extend plays with accuracy to all levels of the field. Kaelin checks a lot of...
Kenzie Knuckles to Miss Remainder of Season
The Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist suffered a knee injury in practice
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska caps Heroes Game win with corn-related troll on social media
Nebraska upset Iowa in the Heroes Game on Friday, winning 24-17 in Iowa City. The loss was especially brutal for the Hawkeyes, who will now need help to reach the B1G Championship. Illinois and Purdue both must lose for the Hawkeyes to land in the championship. Nebraska added insult to...
Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!
Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Matt Rhule Announced as Next Nebraska Football Coach
The introductory press conference will come Monday
Corn Nation
Weird Trophy Week Predictions: Huskers at Hawkeyes
Purdue (-10.5) at Indiana. Andy: The Boilermakers will know by kickoff if the Huskers have upset Iowa and given them a shot at their first division championship. I believe Purdue will emerge on top, however I have no idea what their up and down offense will do. Let’s say Boilermakers 31 Hoosiers 26.
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Iowa
Tomorrow is the final game of the Husker football season. Even with all of the Kool-Aid I’ve chugged, I have to say that I am feeling some relief. This hasn’t been the easiest thing to write this season. Well, actually it hasn’t been easy the whole time I’ve...
kmaland.com
East Mills boys bringing experience, depth into promising season
(Malvern) -- After a district championship appearance last year, the East Mills boys basketball team is primed for another successful season. The Wolverines went 18-6 last year, won the Corner Conference regular season title and reached a district final, where they lost to St. Albert by four points. Coach Kevin...
Kearney Hub
New Nebraska coach Matt Rhule makes first offer to 2023 DB
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule got to work on his team’s 2023 recruiting class Saturday night with his first offer to a prospect. Dante Lovett, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic High School, announced his offer on Twitter. He has been committed to Virginia Tech since May, but he’s recently received multiple scholarship offers from schools such as Michigan State and Georgia Tech. Lovett plays receiver and cornerback, and boasts a 10.83-second 100-meter dash.
Christopherson: Roster items Nebraska’s new head coach will have to take on fast
IOWA CITY, Iowa– It's that familiar Black Friday feeling, a tradition hopefully the next coach makes us not experience for a good while. Nebraska plays a football game today, and yet we're all plenty distracted by something else, aren't we? But we're pros at this by now. All of us. While the Rhule of thumb in these situations is to not look past the game in front of you, it's pretty stinking hard when the big-picture conversation about the next coach seems of greater matter.
CBS Sports
How to watch Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The Oklahoma Sooners will square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 5 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Field House. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. Oklahoma came out on top in a nail-biter against the South Alabama Jaguars last Friday, sneaking past...
kmaland.com
Daniel D. Dawson, 59, of Underwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation Time:5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorials:The family will direct memorials. Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory. Cemetery:. Notes:To see the full obituary notice, please visit www.hoyfuneral.com.
doniphanherald.com
Pillen's inaugural ball planned for Omaha, will feature theme taken from 'Husker Prayer'
Jim Pillen selected a Husker football-related theme for his inaugural ball as Nebraska's 41st governor: "Day by Day, Better & Better." Taken from the prayer said by players before the Tunnel Walk, Pillen said the words resonate deeply with him, as well as with Nebraskans across the state. "Coach Tom...
