Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Santa Claus visits kids at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Santa Claus came all the way from the North Pole to Smith Mountain Lake Saturday morning. He arrived on a boat at Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House. Hundreds of kids’ faces lit up as they told Santa whether they had been naughty or nice. The...
MONETA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville’s Oktoberfest rescheduled as Fall into Winter Fest

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winter festival will be taking place in Uptown Martinsville next week. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce is hosting Fall into Winter Fest December 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will feature live music, local vendors, a beer garden, bouncy houses and food...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Downtown Roanoke shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – It is officially the holiday shopping season, but Black Friday and Small Business Saturday have a bit of a shadow over them with inflation near record highs. So, how does this bode for holiday gifts?. “A lot of people actually anticipate spending more than they did...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Black Friday is full of family traditions in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a day shoppers have been waiting for, Black Friday. And in Roanoke, the busiest shopping day of the year is meaningful for some families. Shopping at Mast General Store is a tradition for the Thacker family. “Every thanksgiving we come here, yes,” said Kami...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mornin’ Home Makeover: Our crew shows off Black Friday fashions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The subject of Black Friday’s Mornin’ Home Makeover is fashion. Watch members of the crew of the WDBJ7 Mornin’ show... in front of and behind the cameras... show off their style with help from professional home stager Johnathan Miller from JSquared.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crews respond to brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Authorities say crews are working to extinguish a large brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain in Amherst County. We’re told the fire started in the area of 109 Tobacco Row Lane in Monroe. A powerline possibly broke and is down, officials say. The brush...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

The Drumstick Dash returns to Downtown Roanoke for Thanksgiving Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of runners and walkers started their Thanksgiving morning by trotting around Downtown Roanoke for the annual Drumstick Dash. A total of 7,500 racers gathered on Williamson Road including Shawn and Makayla Metzler. The mother-daughter duo said the Drumstick Dash is a family tradition. “We have...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Brush fire reported on Tobacco Row Mountain in Amherst Co.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is currently on the scene of a brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain in Amherst County. Officials say the brush fire is reported to be about 25 acres in size and 0% contained. This is a developing story, WFXR...
wfxrtv.com

Abandoned house catches fire in Roanoke Thursday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to an abandoned house for a structure fire early on Thursday morning. Firefighters say the incident happened at 3:13 a.m. in the 400 block of Bullitt Avenue Southeast. When firefighters arrived at the scene they say fire had spread throughout the house and it took an hour to bring the flames under control.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke turns 73 years old

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to celebrate the iconic Roanoke Star. On Wednesday, the Roanoke Star turned 73 years old. The iconic landmark that gave the Star City its nickname was first lit in 1949. The 88-foot-tall structure is the largest free-standing man-made star in the world. It...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

‘It’s a new beginning’: D.R. Music Store reopens in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Owners of D.R. Music Store in Vinton are pleased to reopen after a fire destroyed the business in July. “It’s a new beginning,” Rhonda Wray, co-owner of D.R. Music store, said. Rhonda and her husband Donnie owned the D.R. Music Store and said they...
VINTON, VA

