laptopmag.com
11 Best Amazon Black Friday deals under $100
Black Friday deals at Amazon are upon us with generous discounts through Cyber Monday. Now is a great time to save on a new gadget like tablet, streaming device, earbuds or gaming headset. If you're on a budget, there are plenty of Black Friday deals under $100 at Amazon. One...
laptopmag.com
I love God of War Ragnarök, and you will too with this sneaky Black Friday deal
Black Friday 2022 deals are still rolling out, and while we've been hunting for the biggest price cuts, I've been making my way through the best game to play right now: God of War Ragnarök. Now, you can get it for less (opens in new tab). Not only is...
laptopmag.com
The PS Plus Black Friday deals are here — Get up to 36% off Essential, Extra and Premium tiers
Right now, you can get up to 36% off all PlayStation Plus tiers (opens in new tab), thanks to a sneaky Black Friday workaround that lets you get it for cheaper than the price Sony has set. As you know, PS Plus Premium is well and truly coming into its...
laptopmag.com
Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals LIVE: Huge savings on Switch consoles, games, and accessories
Live coverage of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals available right now!. Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are well and truly here — giving you huge savings on consoles (including the Switch OLED) and all the best games. Our live blog is covering all of these big discounts in both the US and UK, so keep this page bookmarked if you’re looking for a bargain.
Two for one! Buy a Galaxy S22 for Black Friday, get a free smartwatch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The smallest of the S22 series has been the old one out for so much of this year when it comes to deals, so it should be no surprise that the discounts on it vary dramatically between retailers. If you grab it at Amazon, the black is $553 while the other colors are around $675, whereas Best Buy has a flat $100 off all colors.Then Samsung only has $75 off, but enhanced trade-in can get it down to $225 and you can also get a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic for free with purchase.
laptopmag.com
Let's go! $12 off Pokemon Legends Arceus in this Black Friday deal
Black Friday deals are still rolling out! Don't miss top sales on the best Nintendo Switch games, such as Pokemon Legends Arceus. Right now you can get Pokemon Legends Arceus for just $47 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $12 off its original retail price of $59. Best Buy (opens in new tab) also has is for the same price in their Black Friday sale.
laptopmag.com
Up to 50% off Razer gaming accessories for Black Friday
Black Friday is nearly here, and already Razer is kicking off the holiday with top sales on their highly. Razer's top-rated gaming accessories are up to 50% off today at Amazon. Now is a great time to elevate your gaming experience with a Razer gaming chair, gaming mouse, headset, or keyboard.
laptopmag.com
Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3070 Ti is now $600 off in major Cyber Monday deal — and it packs a punch
Cyber Monday 2022 is already stepping up a notch, as this powerful Razer Blade 14 with an RTX 3070 Ti is now $600 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)! And this 14-inch gaming laptop packs a wallop. Right now, the Razer Blade 14 is down to $1,999 at Amazon,...
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
laptopmag.com
Top 7 lowest price Black Friday Apple deals right now
There are 7 lowest Black Friday Apple deals to nab before Black Friday 2022 officially starts. Now is the best time of the year to save big on a MacBook, iPad, AirPods or Apple TV 4K. For Black Friday, the 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 is on sale for $1,999 (opens...
laptopmag.com
PS5 DualSense Controller is under $50 in early Cyber Monday deal — special color options available!
Black Friday deals may be slowing down, but the Cyber Monday deals are already rolling in! Now, the PS5 DualSense Controller is under $50 at Walmart (opens in new tab), and there are special color options available!. Right now, the PS5 DualSense is just $49, which is down from the...
laptopmag.com
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 with 512GB SSD drops to just $599 in Cyber Monday deal — now cheaper than the 256GB model
If you're after an excellent Cyber Monday laptop deal on one of Lenovo's latest laptops, this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is now $200 off at Amazon (opens in new tab) — and the 512GB SSD model is now cheaper than the $625 256GB SDD model!. Right now, the Lenovo...
laptopmag.com
Lenovo Legion 5i with RTX 3070 Ti is now $650 off in wild Black Friday deal — apply these promo codes
Black Friday 2022 is still kicking up a storm of deals, and we're now seeing this Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 get a surprising $650 price cut (opens in new tab). An RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop for under $2,000? Now that's a deal. Right now, the Lenovo Legion 5i...
laptopmag.com
Sling TV Black Friday deal throws in a free Fire TV Stick — how to redeem
Black Friday streaming deals amount to epic savings on today's best streaming services.Sling TV's best Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) throws in a free Amazon Fire TV Stick with your subscription. Plus, you'll get one free month of Hallmark Channel when you add Lifestyle Extra to your base package.
laptopmag.com
Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals LIVE: Big savings on Alienware, Razer, Asus and more
Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday gaming laptops are matching (and even beating) some of the best Black Friday savings! Across Alienware, Asus, Acer, Razer, MSI and more, it's clear that retailers aren't playing around when it comes to discounts on powerful portable gaming systems.
laptopmag.com
Surface Laptop Go 2 drops $100 off in this epic Black Friday laptop deal
Black Friday deals are here, and while some may be dwindling away, you can still get the best deals on budget laptops such as Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2. In this limited time sale, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is just $599 at Best Buy. Normally $699 (opens in new tab), that's $100 off it's original price!
laptopmag.com
15-inch Asus gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti is $350 off in this Black Friday deal
Black Friday is here and none of us are prepared to face the endless barrage of good deals we can find. Gaming laptops are seeing steep discounts in particular, with the Asus Rog Strix Scar 15 now available for $1,649 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a whole $350...
laptopmag.com
WWE 2K22 — my favorite beat 'em up game is just $17 for Black Friday
WWE 2K22 is my favorite beat 'em up game and one retailer is practically giving it away for Black Friday. Right now, you can buy the WWE 2K22 PS4 for just $17 (opens in new tab). Yes you read that right my frugal friend. That's $42 off the game's list price and the cheapest it's ever been following its March 2022 release.
GTA 6 release date seemingly revealed in Microsoft acquisition documents
Oh lawd, it’s happening. Maybe. The world has been waiting not-so-patiently for official information about the next Grand Theft Auto game for what feels like forever now. The currently unnamed title (which everyone has been referring to as GTA VI) was confirmed to be in active development by Rockstar Games earlier this year - we’re still yet to see a trailer for it, but a huge leak recently surfaced which seemingly revealed the location and protagonists for the game, as well as some very early gameplay footage.
One of the oldest active MMOs just had its longest server outage ever
Old School Runescape was down for a total of 17 hours
