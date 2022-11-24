ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

laptopmag.com

11 Best Amazon Black Friday deals under $100

Black Friday deals at Amazon are upon us with generous discounts through Cyber Monday. Now is a great time to save on a new gadget like tablet, streaming device, earbuds or gaming headset. If you're on a budget, there are plenty of Black Friday deals under $100 at Amazon. One...
laptopmag.com

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals LIVE: Huge savings on Switch consoles, games, and accessories

Live coverage of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals available right now!. Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are well and truly here — giving you huge savings on consoles (including the Switch OLED) and all the best games. Our live blog is covering all of these big discounts in both the US and UK, so keep this page bookmarked if you’re looking for a bargain.
Android Police

Two for one! Buy a Galaxy S22 for Black Friday, get a free smartwatch

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The smallest of the S22 series has been the old one out for so much of this year when it comes to deals, so it should be no surprise that the discounts on it vary dramatically between retailers. If you grab it at Amazon, the black is $553 while the other colors are around $675, whereas Best Buy has a flat $100 off all colors.Then Samsung only has $75 off, but enhanced trade-in can get it down to $225 and you can also get a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic for free with purchase.
laptopmag.com

Let's go! $12 off Pokemon Legends Arceus in this Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are still rolling out! Don't miss top sales on the best Nintendo Switch games, such as Pokemon Legends Arceus. Right now you can get Pokemon Legends Arceus for just $47 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $12 off its original retail price of $59. Best Buy (opens in new tab) also has is for the same price in their Black Friday sale.
laptopmag.com

Up to 50% off Razer gaming accessories for Black Friday

Black Friday is nearly here, and already Razer is kicking off the holiday with top sales on their highly. Razer's top-rated gaming accessories are up to 50% off today at Amazon. Now is a great time to elevate your gaming experience with a Razer gaming chair, gaming mouse, headset, or keyboard.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles

It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
laptopmag.com

Top 7 lowest price Black Friday Apple deals right now

There are 7 lowest Black Friday Apple deals to nab before Black Friday 2022 officially starts. Now is the best time of the year to save big on a MacBook, iPad, AirPods or Apple TV 4K. For Black Friday, the 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 is on sale for $1,999 (opens...
laptopmag.com

Sling TV Black Friday deal throws in a free Fire TV Stick — how to redeem

Black Friday streaming deals amount to epic savings on today's best streaming services.Sling TV's best Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) throws in a free Amazon Fire TV Stick with your subscription. Plus, you'll get one free month of Hallmark Channel when you add Lifestyle Extra to your base package.
laptopmag.com

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals LIVE: Big savings on Alienware, Razer, Asus and more

Live coverage of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals available right now!. Cyber Monday gaming laptops are matching (and even beating) some of the best Black Friday savings! Across Alienware, Asus, Acer, Razer, MSI and more, it's clear that retailers aren't playing around when it comes to discounts on powerful portable gaming systems.
laptopmag.com

Surface Laptop Go 2 drops $100 off in this epic Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are here, and while some may be dwindling away, you can still get the best deals on budget laptops such as Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2. In this limited time sale, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is just $599 at Best Buy. Normally $699 (opens in new tab), that's $100 off it's original price!
laptopmag.com

WWE 2K22 — my favorite beat 'em up game is just $17 for Black Friday

WWE 2K22 is my favorite beat 'em up game and one retailer is practically giving it away for Black Friday. Right now, you can buy the WWE 2K22 PS4 for just $17 (opens in new tab). Yes you read that right my frugal friend. That's $42 off the game's list price and the cheapest it's ever been following its March 2022 release.
GAMINGbible

GTA 6 release date seemingly revealed in Microsoft acquisition documents

Oh lawd, it’s happening. Maybe. The world has been waiting not-so-patiently for official information about the next Grand Theft Auto game for what feels like forever now. The currently unnamed title (which everyone has been referring to as GTA VI) was confirmed to be in active development by Rockstar Games earlier this year - we’re still yet to see a trailer for it, but a huge leak recently surfaced which seemingly revealed the location and protagonists for the game, as well as some very early gameplay footage.

