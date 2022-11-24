ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
The Next Web

Launch of Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system is a win for renewables

Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system has officially begun its operation in Cottingham, UK. The system — which is the largest by megawatts per hour — aims to store electricity generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms, before releasing it at times of high customer demand.
Fortune

‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades

Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
kalkinemedia.com

Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source

(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
ILLINOIS STATE
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE

