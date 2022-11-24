Read full article on original website
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
gcaptain.com
ABB Shaft Generator Systems To Support Ten COSCO Shipping Container Vessels With Energy Efficiency
ABB has secured its first order from COSCO Shipping, China’s largest shipping company, for permanent magnet shaft generator systems. Compared with traditional diesel generator sets (single unit), the permanent magnet shaft generator system will yield fuel savings of up to 17 percent. Improved energy efficiency supports COSCO Shipping’s decarbonization...
The Next Web
Launch of Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system is a win for renewables
Europe’s biggest battery energy storage system has officially begun its operation in Cottingham, UK. The system — which is the largest by megawatts per hour — aims to store electricity generated from renewable sources, such as wind turbines and solar farms, before releasing it at times of high customer demand.
China's newly released drone is reportedly exact replica of MQ-28 Ghost Bat
The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has unveiled a model of an FH-97A that is almost a direct replica of the Airpower Teaming System loyal wingman drone, now known as the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, according to a report of The Drive published on Thursday. Developed for RAAF. The...
msn.com
Ships carrying $2 billion in natural gas are waiting off Europe's coast for prices to rise so they can cash in, report says
Dozens of LNG tankers are idling off Europe's coast as they hold out for higher prices, per the FT. Combined, the 30-plus ships are carrying natural gas worth $2 billion, according to Vortexa data. European natural gas prices have fallen since summer, but traders anticipate they will rise again. Slide...
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades
Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West
NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
kalkinemedia.com
Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source
(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market
It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
You've heard it's cheaper than gasoline, but how much does it actually cost to charge an electric car?
hypebeast.com
The Pangeos Terayacht Is an $8 Billion USD Floating City That Looks Like a Sea Turtle
Adding to the list of extreme design projects in Saudi Arabia — like the world’s longest skyscraper city — is now a gigantic “Terayacht” that is shaped like a sea turtle. Revealed by the Italian design house Lazzarini Design Studio, the Pangeos Terayacht is as...
China issues dark missile warning to Australia after American plans to station nuclear-capable B-52 bombers near Darwin were revealed
A prominent Chinese commentator has warned Australia that China's missiles 'fly faster' than the US's nuclear-capable B-52 bombers - amid plans to station them in the country's north. The ominous message was posted to Twitter by a commentator who is closely linked to the Communist Party regime after reports the...
SEE IT: TVA blows up three huge cooling towers at 60-year-old coal plant
The Tennessee Valley Authority demolished a nearly six-decade-old, one-of-a-kind coal-fired power plant, a colorful visual representation of a shift in power generation.
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Is China’s Beastly New Air Defense Vehicle
Chinese internetShort-range air defenses are now top of mind, and China is moving fast in this space as highlighted by its new Type 625E system.
Oil prices could drop to the $70 range after this winter as current levels are unsustainable, OPEC+ member says
Oil prices could drop to around $70 a barrel after this winter, according to Oman energy minister Salim al-Aufi. "We don't believe that the current prices are sustainable comfortably," the OPEC+ member told Reuters. He added prices would be determined after the OPEC meeting in December, where the cartel could...
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
