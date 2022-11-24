ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Passing showers overnight; Clearing and cooler Friday

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bzlJ_0jMClI1J00

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Passing showers this evening and overnight
  • Clearing and cooler Friday
  • Seasonable temps into next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CgDl9_0jMClI1J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kQAjX_0jMClI1J00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NGA6A_0jMClI1J00

THANKSGIVING NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with passing showers, becoming more expansive after midnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkgkZ_0jMClI1J00

Lows in the mid 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2BWp_0jMClI1J00

FRIDAY: A few sprinkles in the morning, but otherwise clearing and cooler. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux says will see seasonable highs back in the lower 50s. Folks putting up the lights or going shopping should be good!

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mild again on Saturday. Highs will reach the lower 50s. Clouds thicken by Saturday evening with a few showers possible overnight.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely on Sunday. Breezy too. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Drier with decreasing clouds and breezy for Monday. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 50s. A few showers return by Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely, windy, and mild for Wednesday. Highs in the middle 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44iA0U_0jMClI1J00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Thousands of flights delayed as storm system hits US

People traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday ran into delayed and canceled flights as bad weather hit a portion of the United States. Nearly 7,000 flights were delayed or canceled on Sunday alone, with most delayed, the airplane tracking site flightaware.com reported. Nearly 1,800 flights had been delayed by Monday morning...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy