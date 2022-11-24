Passing showers overnight; Clearing and cooler Friday
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Passing showers this evening and overnight
- Clearing and cooler Friday
- Seasonable temps into next week
DETAILED FORECAST:
THANKSGIVING NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with passing showers, becoming more expansive after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: A few sprinkles in the morning, but otherwise clearing and cooler. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux says will see seasonable highs back in the lower 50s. Folks putting up the lights or going shopping should be good!
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mild again on Saturday. Highs will reach the lower 50s. Clouds thicken by Saturday evening with a few showers possible overnight.
SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely on Sunday. Breezy too. Highs in the lower 50s.
MONDAY: Drier with decreasing clouds and breezy for Monday. Highs in the middle 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 50s. A few showers return by Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning
WEDNESDAY: Rain likely, windy, and mild for Wednesday. Highs in the middle 50s.
