Passing showers overnight; Clearing and cooler Friday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Passing showers this evening and overnight

Clearing and cooler Friday

Seasonable temps into next week

DETAILED FORECAST:

THANKSGIVING NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with passing showers, becoming more expansive after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: A few sprinkles in the morning, but otherwise clearing and cooler. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux says will see seasonable highs back in the lower 50s. Folks putting up the lights or going shopping should be good!

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mild again on Saturday. Highs will reach the lower 50s. Clouds thicken by Saturday evening with a few showers possible overnight.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies with rain likely on Sunday. Breezy too. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Drier with decreasing clouds and breezy for Monday. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 50s. A few showers return by Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely, windy, and mild for Wednesday. Highs in the middle 50s.

