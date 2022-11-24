ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup news LIVE: England offer Harry Kane fitness update ahead of USA clash

By Jamie Braidwood
England continue their World Cup campaign on Friday against the USA, with Gareth Southgate ’s side boosted by the news that Harry Kane has escaped injury on his ankle following a scan.

The England captain has returned to training after fears he would miss the Group B clash , after receiving a blow to his ankle following a heavy challenge in the opening 6-2 win against Iran on Monday.

Southgate has now confirmed the striker will be fit to face the USA. “Harry is fine,” the England manager said. “He has worked slightly separately from the group but all good for Friday night. He had a scan [on Wednesday] to make sure everything is fine.”

Elsewhere, the dust is still settling on the second major shock of the World Cup, after Japan’s stunning victory over Germany . The result came after Germany made a protest of Fifa’s decision to impose sporting sactions on the ‘OneLove’ armband .

Spain caught the eye with a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica while Belgium scraped past Canada in their opening match . Today’s action begins with Switzerland against Cameroon before attention turns to Group G with Uruguay’s match with South Korea and Portugal’s clash with Ghana.

All eyes will therefore be on Cristiano Ronaldo in his first match since leaving Manchester United - with Brazil also in action later as they take on Serbia. Follow all the latest news from the World Cup in our blog, below

