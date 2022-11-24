No. 9 Arkansas will look to maintain its momentum coming off its first victory over a ranked team this season when it hosts Troy on Monday in Fayetteville, Ark. After opening the season 4-0, the Razorbacks stumbled in their first big test in a 90-87 loss to No. 10 Creighton in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday. But Arkansas bounced back to knock off No. 17 San Diego State in overtime in the third-place game on Wednesday.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO