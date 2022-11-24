ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

No. 9 Arkansas to face pesky defense in Troy

No. 9 Arkansas will look to maintain its momentum coming off its first victory over a ranked team this season when it hosts Troy on Monday in Fayetteville, Ark. After opening the season 4-0, the Razorbacks stumbled in their first big test in a 90-87 loss to No. 10 Creighton in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational on Tuesday. But Arkansas bounced back to knock off No. 17 San Diego State in overtime in the third-place game on Wednesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
mypanhandle.com

Cal Baptist defeats Central Michigan 77-61

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Hunter Goodrick scored 14 points as Cal Baptist beat Central Michigan 77-61 on Saturday night. Goodrick had 11 rebounds for the Lancers (4-3). Tre Armstrong scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (4 for 7 from distance). Riley Battin was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
mypanhandle.com

Horston, Jackson lead No. 23 Tennessee women past Colorado

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jordan Horston scored 23 points, Rickea Jackson added 20, and No. 23 Tennessee defeated Colorado 69-51 on Friday night. Horston added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Lady Vols (3-4). Jackson had six rebounds and four steals. No other Tennessee starter scored more than two points, but the Lady Vols got 22 points from their bench.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy