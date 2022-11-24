ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

brproud.com

Voters to decide on three Constitutional Amendments on December ballot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Early voting for the runoff elections starts Saturday, and on the ballot are three constitutional amendments voters will get to decide on. Amendment One on the December ballot looks to ensure people who are not U.S. citizens can not register to vote and cast ballots in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Deadlines, reminders for Louisianans voting in Dec. 10 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Congressional General Election in Louisiana will be on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are deadlines Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says voters need to know ahead of visiting the polls. Early Voting. Early voting will take place Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 (excluding Sunday,...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies

The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Center Square

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
UNION PARISH, LA
KTBS

Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement

SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear

Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
PEARL RIVER, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
LOUISIANA STATE
calcasieu.info

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity

Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Louisiana DOTD worker's funeral services announced

BATON ROUGE, La. — The funeral for a Louisiana Department of Transportation worker stabbed to death while on the job has been announced. Darrell Guillory will be laid to rest Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge. Guillory was stabbed to death...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish

The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA

