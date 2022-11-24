Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Should doctors be able to recommend marijuana remotely? Board vote exposes rift with lawmakers
One of the drivers of the explosive growth in Louisiana’s medical marijuana industry has been online platforms where patients can get a prescription for the drug remotely through a telemedicine visit with a doctor. But since COVID emergency rules ended this spring, the state board that governs doctors has...
Food Stamps Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card Benefits for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
brproud.com
Voters to decide on three Constitutional Amendments on December ballot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Early voting for the runoff elections starts Saturday, and on the ballot are three constitutional amendments voters will get to decide on. Amendment One on the December ballot looks to ensure people who are not U.S. citizens can not register to vote and cast ballots in Louisiana.
cenlanow.com
Deadlines, reminders for Louisianans voting in Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Congressional General Election in Louisiana will be on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are deadlines Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says voters need to know ahead of visiting the polls. Early Voting. Early voting will take place Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 (excluding Sunday,...
Early voting starts Saturday for December election
We've got the information about what's on the ballot, including run-offs and proposed constitutional amendments.
NOLA.com
Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies
The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles. Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission reported that on November 21, a Pointe Coupee Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors. The arrest was made in...
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
KPLC TV
Louisiana 4-year-old spends Thanksgiving in the hospital waiting for lung transplant
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We first met Ava Thomas back in August. She’s a Louisiana 4-year-old who’s spent the past 6 months in a hospital awaiting a new set of lungs. 7News followed up with her family as they anticipate spending the holidays at a Houston hospital.
Family trying to raise funds to bury longtime St. Martinville officer
James "Pap" Papillion served as a St. Martinville Police Officer for 30 years, his family tells KATC TV3.
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
KTBS
Governor John Bel Edwards to join Tarver for announcement
SHREVEPORT, La. - A new twist in the race for Shreveport mayor. Senator Greg Tarver's campaign issued a news release Friday, stating that Governor John Bel Edwards will be in Shreveport Tuesday, November 29, for "an important announcement regarding the political future of Shreveport." When asked by KTBS if the...
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
Lottery Confirms $190,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
Lottery players in Louisiana have continued their string of November wins as we now have confirmation from the Louisiana Lottery that a ticket sold for a game in last night's drawing is worth $190,000 this morning. That means once again a November lottery drawing in Louisiana has produced a winning ticket of $50,000 or more.
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell confirmed an arrest and charges pending in the early Monday morning, November 21, 2022, vehicle burglaries on Highway 6 east of Many, Louisiana. According to...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit
If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House...
theadvocate.com
Meet Meryl Kennedy, the 34-year-old rice farmer changing the face of Louisiana agriculture
MER ROUGE — Meryl Kennedy’s story begins in a truck, riding with her father around her family’s rice farm as a child growing up in northeast Louisiana. "He loved to take me out there," she recalled. "Drive around for hours and hours." Elton Kennedy loved farming, loved...
calcasieu.info
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity
Six From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Hunting Violations, Eight Ducks Seized and Donated Local Charity. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited six subjects for alleged migratory game bird violations on November 19 in St. James Parish.
WDSU
Louisiana DOTD worker's funeral services announced
BATON ROUGE, La. — The funeral for a Louisiana Department of Transportation worker stabbed to death while on the job has been announced. Darrell Guillory will be laid to rest Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge. Guillory was stabbed to death...
louisianaradionetwork.com
900-acre solar farm coming to St. Landry Parish
The St Landry Parish Council has approved the parish’s first solar farm project. Officials say construction will begin next year on a 900-acre site in a rural area north of Opelousas. Lightsource BP development manager Jack Steele says it is expected to be operational by end of 2024. He says solar power is great for the environment and an effective way to produce energy.
Comments / 0