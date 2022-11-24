ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win streak snapped, Kansas looks ahead to Texas Southern

Third-ranked Kansas had its 17-game winning streak halted in its last outing and now looks to begin a new streak when it faces Texas Southern in nonconference play on Monday night at Lawrence, Kan. The Jayhawks (6-1) saw the impressive streak end against Tennessee with Friday’s 64-50 loss in the...
Minnesota rallies late to beat Wisconsin 23-16, keep Axe

MADISON, Wis. (AP)Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck understood one of his major assignments upon taking this job was to alter the balance of power in the Gophers’ rivalry with Wisconsin. He’s done exactly that. Athan Kaliakmanis connected with Le’Meke Brockington on a tiebreaking 45-yard touchdown with 3:40 remaining and...
