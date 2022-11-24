EVENTS and Activities

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FPKz_0jMCikQu00 Here is the list of nonprofit Events in Southeast Portland that THE BEE has learned of in late November and December

NOVEMBER 29

Michael Allen Harrison Christmas Concert in Southeast:

This year's annual Christmas Concert in Southeast by Portland's own Michael Allen Harrison, featuring Julianne Johnson, takes place this evening at St. Philip Neri Church, 2408 S.E. 16th Avenue at Division Street, at 7 p.m. Phone 503/231-4955 for more information and tickets.

DECEMBER 3

"Holiday magic" at Sellwood Community House:

Today at 10 a.m. and again at noon, the "Nutcracker Tea Party" features Classical Ballet Academy dancers — as well as handmade treats, savories, and specialty teas. Then, 2 to 5 p.m. this afternoon, "Decemberville Crafternoon" gives you a chance to drop by the Community House for a fun craft activity which you can then bring home. The location is S.E. Spokane Street at 15th Avenue, as part of the Sellwood and Westmoreland merchants' Saturday of "Decemberville" shopping and sales.

DECEMBER 4

Advent service at All Saints in Woodstock:

Today, and on December 4, 11, and 18 everyone in the community is welcome at All Saints Episcopal Church at S.E. 40th and Woodstock Boulevard for Advent services on these Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

DECEMBER 10 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jMCikQu00

"Frosted Féte" at Sellwood Community House:

"Frosted Fete" vendor market and Holiday event at nonprofit Sellwood Community House takes place midday today, 10 a.m to 2 p.m., featuring handcrafted items from dozens of local vendors, a confection boutique, live music and a holiday drag sing-a-long!

Woodstock community tree lighting: At 5 p.m. this afternoon, as it's getting dark, community members will be gathering to prepare for the new tradition of the community tree lighting at the Homestead School House, 4121 S.E. Woodstock Boulevard, across the street from Otto's. There'll be vendors, food and drinks, and Christmas carols — with the lighting of the tree at 6 p.m. Open to all; bring the family.

Portland Folk Society concert this evening: The nonprofit Portland Folk Society presents, in concert, the New World String Project — at 7:30 p.m. this evening at Reedwood Friends Church, 2901 S.E. Steele Street, just north of Reed College. General admission tickets $25 at the door. Doors open at 7. For more information, go online — www.PortlandFolkMusic.org

DECEMBER 17

Woodstock cleanup today:

A Holiday litter cleanup will take place today. Those wanting to help will meet at the Woodstock Community Center, 5905 S.E. 43rd Avenue just west of BiMart, at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting, it will go until noon — or whenever bags are full. Equipment is provided by "Adopt One Block", and trash removal is provided by 1-800-Got-Junk. This is a great opportunity to meet neighbors, and pitch in and do your part for the amazing Woodstock neighborhood.

Sellwood ballet students present downtown shows: Classical Ballet Academy in Sellwood returns to Lincoln Hall at Portland State University, 1620 S.W. Park Avenue, today and tomorrow for four performances of "The Nutcracker" — suitable for all ages. Today, the shows are at 2 and 6 p.m.; tomorrow at 1 and 5 p.m. Tickets are being sold exclusively through the PSU box office, but you can buy them online — portlandstate.universitytickets.com

DECEMBER 24

Christmas Eve service at All Saints in Woodstock:

The community is welcome to attend Christmas Eve Candlelight Services at All Saints Episcopal Church this afternoon and evening 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The church is at S.E. 40th Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard.

DECEMBER 25

Celebrate Christmas at All Saints in Woodstock:

The community is welcome to attend the Christmas Day service this morning at 10 a.m. The church is on the corner at S.E. 40th Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard.

IF YOU HAVE A NONPROFIT ACTIVITY COMING UP FOR THE PUBLIC TO ATTEND, DON'T FORGET TO TELL THE BEE's 45,000 MONTHLY READERS ABOUT IT!

