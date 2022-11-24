HERMLEIGH — Who says all six-man football is high-scoring? Whitharral showed Saturday what a stout defense can do for a team: guide the way to the state semifinals. The Panthers pitched a first-half shutout, thanks in part to pivotal goal-line plays by freshman Brent Robinson, en route to a 34-20 win over Balmorhea in...

WHITHARRAL, TX ・ 37 MINUTES AGO