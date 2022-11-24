ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call

Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
NESN

Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown

The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick comments on two controversial calls that hurt Patriots in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The officiating crew was heavily involved on Thanksgiving, as the Patriots fell to the Vikings, 33-26, in Minnesota. The most controversial call of the night came on an overturned touchdown late in the third quarter. Hunter Henry initially hauled in a pass at the goal line to put the Patriots up, 30-23, but after video review, the call on the field was overturned. Following the game, Henry remained adamant that he caught it, but New England settled for a field goal and didn’t score for the remainder of the evening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts disastrous Thanksgiving halftime show

The Buffalo Bills led the Detroit Lions, 17-10, at halftime of their Thanksgiving contest at Ford Field in Michigan. Unfortunately for fans, the game-day experience quickly went off the rails with the planned halftime performance by American pop star Bebe Rexha. Viewers at home were treated to nauseating swirls of...
DETROIT, MI
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 12 game

The "Sunday Night Football" meeting between the Eagles and Packers features teams on opposite ends of the spectrum in the NFC. On one hand is Philadelphia, a team that has an NFL-best 9-1 record and is squarely atop the NFC playoff standings. Then there's Green Bay, which is 4-7 through 11 weeks and, as of now, completely out of the standings: The Packers are in third place in the NFC North and, with a 4-7 record, on the outside looking into the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

What channel is LSU vs. Texas A&M on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 college football rivalry

No. 5 LSU and Texas A&M's rivalry meeting on Saturday won't be the most impactful game when it comes to Rivalry Week. Just don't tell anyone one watching the game from Kyle Field that. While it's true the Tigers have already secured their berth in the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia and are likely a non-factor in the College Football Playoff, a loss to the Aggies could be devastating to LSU's hopes for a quality bowl bid, perhaps even in the New Year's Day 6.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Patriots Star Spotted On Crutches After Loss To Vikings

It was a rough night for the New England Patriots, who on top of losing yesterday's hard-fought game against the Minnesota Vikings, may have lost one of their most important players on offense. According to Patriots insider Chris Mason, Patriots star running back Damien Harris was seen on crutches in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN

For the second year in a row, "College GameDay" will finish off the regular season with a trip to the Midwest for a meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in "The Game." Much like last year, the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines are playing for berths in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. Michigan stunned Ryan Day and Co. in Ann Arbor in 2021, upending the Buckeyes 42-27 for the team's first win in the rivalry since 2011.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy