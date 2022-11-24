Read full article on original website
Angry Bill Belichick Gives Testy Answer To Question About Hunter Henry Call
Bill Belichick wasn’t happy after Thursday night’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium, and for good reason. Belichick’s Patriots shot themselves in the foot multiple times during a disappointing 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. New England led at multiple points, including in the second half, but poor special teams, costly penalties and bad situational football ultimately led to an avoidable defeat.
Why Lions and Bills Fans Booed Like Crazy During Thanksgiving Halftime Show
The Buffalo Bills stayed in Detroit after moving last week’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns to the Motor City because of a snowstorm in Buffalo. However, in this heated Thanksgiving contest, Bills and Lions fans found something to unite over: anger with the Thanksgiving halftime show. Viewers watching the...
Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown
The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
Patriots lost because they broke Bill Belichick’s most important rules (Overreactions)
The New England Patriots have assumed many forms under Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach. But through it all, there have been a few key “Belichick Rules” that have always held true. They’re the things he preaches above all else:. Don’t beat yourself with dumb mistakes....
Why NFL fans at Ford Field had trouble seeing Bebe Rexha's strange Thanksgiving halftime show during Lions vs. Bills
The NFL's Thanksgiving halftime shows are always under intense scrutiny, and Bebe Rexha's at the Lions vs. Bills game was no different. Rexha — a pop singer known for her 2013 hit "The Monster" — put together a rather interesting halftime show for her performance in Detroit. However,...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy
Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
Bill Belichick comments on two controversial calls that hurt Patriots in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS — The officiating crew was heavily involved on Thanksgiving, as the Patriots fell to the Vikings, 33-26, in Minnesota. The most controversial call of the night came on an overturned touchdown late in the third quarter. Hunter Henry initially hauled in a pass at the goal line to put the Patriots up, 30-23, but after video review, the call on the field was overturned. Following the game, Henry remained adamant that he caught it, but New England settled for a field goal and didn’t score for the remainder of the evening.
Packers Receive Disappointing Injury Update On Defensive Star
The last few weeks have been tough on the Green Bay Packers from an injury perspective. While the players who are healthy and able to play will never use injuries as an excuse, it is certainly tough to keep up a level of play with how banged up some of the guys on the field are and how many impact players they are missing.
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
Why is Michigan vs. Ohio State always played at noon? Explaining fixed start time for 'The Game'
Ohio State vs. Michigan more often than not has been primetime-worthy viewing. That certainly won't be any different this year with No. 2 Ohio State taking on No. 3 Michigan in a battle of unbeaten teams fighting for a spot in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. But...
NFL world roasts disastrous Thanksgiving halftime show
The Buffalo Bills led the Detroit Lions, 17-10, at halftime of their Thanksgiving contest at Ford Field in Michigan. Unfortunately for fans, the game-day experience quickly went off the rails with the planned halftime performance by American pop star Bebe Rexha. Viewers at home were treated to nauseating swirls of...
Don’t Fool Yourselves, Vikings Fans Have Much to Be Thankful For
Happy Thanksgiving Purple Nation! Here’s to hoping that today you’re able to find time for relaxing, time for spending time with loved, time for enjoying your favorite foods and then tonight, time to flick on the tube and watch the Minnesota Vikings take on the New England Patriots at home!
Here’s what Stefon Diggs said to Josh Allen after Bills’ game-winning drive
DETROIT — An exhausted Josh Allen palmed the back of Stefon Diggs’ head as the two shared a hug after the wide receiver came up big for the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter to help deliver an important win. Diggs was held in check for most...
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 12 game
The "Sunday Night Football" meeting between the Eagles and Packers features teams on opposite ends of the spectrum in the NFC. On one hand is Philadelphia, a team that has an NFL-best 9-1 record and is squarely atop the NFC playoff standings. Then there's Green Bay, which is 4-7 through 11 weeks and, as of now, completely out of the standings: The Packers are in third place in the NFC North and, with a 4-7 record, on the outside looking into the playoffs.
What channel is LSU vs. Texas A&M on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 college football rivalry
No. 5 LSU and Texas A&M's rivalry meeting on Saturday won't be the most impactful game when it comes to Rivalry Week. Just don't tell anyone one watching the game from Kyle Field that. While it's true the Tigers have already secured their berth in the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia and are likely a non-factor in the College Football Playoff, a loss to the Aggies could be devastating to LSU's hopes for a quality bowl bid, perhaps even in the New Year's Day 6.
Patriots Star Spotted On Crutches After Loss To Vikings
It was a rough night for the New England Patriots, who on top of losing yesterday's hard-fought game against the Minnesota Vikings, may have lost one of their most important players on offense. According to Patriots insider Chris Mason, Patriots star running back Damien Harris was seen on crutches in...
Giants' Brian Daboll frustrated with officials after touchdown called back vs. Cowboys
Giants coach Brian Daboll was uncharacteristically frustrated in his postgame press conference after his team's 28-20 loss Thursday to the Cowboys. But the discontent after the game paled in comparison to the blowup he had at officials in the first quarter. It appeared the Giants had taken a 6-0 lead...
Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN
For the second year in a row, "College GameDay" will finish off the regular season with a trip to the Midwest for a meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in "The Game." Much like last year, the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines are playing for berths in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. Michigan stunned Ryan Day and Co. in Ann Arbor in 2021, upending the Buckeyes 42-27 for the team's first win in the rivalry since 2011.
NFL schedule Week 12: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
Stomachs have had a chance to settle a few days removed from Thanksgiving, and six fanbases are able to sit back without stressing over the latest Sunday in the NFL with three games already in the books. But there's still plenty of football left to be played, with no teams...
