Alabama State

Phil Knight tournament brackets 2022: TV schedule, channels, live streams to watch Invitational & Legacy events

By Dan Treacy
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Sporting News

College football rankings: What Clemson's loss to South Carolina means for Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, and more

First the Volunteers. Now the Tigers. South Carolina has become the scariest team for outside playoff hopefuls to have to face. With Saturday's 31-30 win for the Gamecocks over Clemson, it has cast a stone into the CFP pond that is going to have ripples heading into championship weekend. It brought Clemson down to 10-2 on the year with losses to Notre Dame and South Carolina, and it opened the door for some other backend hopefuls to at least have some hope going into their conference championships.
CLEMSON, SC
Sporting News

What channel is USC vs. Notre Dame on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 rivalry game

There's more on the line in USC and Notre Dame's rivalry game in 2022 than just the Jeweled Shillelagh. The Trojans still can win the Pac-12 championship with just one loss this year, meaning they are still alive in the College Football Playoff race. That's especially true after then-No. 5 Tennessee suffered a shocking 63-38 loss to South Carolina, moving Lincoln Riley and Co. up to No. 6 and within striking distance of the CFP with just two weeks remaining before the final rankings are unveiled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 12 game

The "Sunday Night Football" meeting between the Eagles and Packers features teams on opposite ends of the spectrum in the NFC. On one hand is Philadelphia, a team that has an NFL-best 9-1 record and is squarely atop the NFC playoff standings. Then there's Green Bay, which is 4-7 through 11 weeks and, as of now, completely out of the standings: The Packers are in third place in the NFC North and, with a 4-7 record, on the outside looking into the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

California vs. UCLA live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

The UCLA Bruins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. UCLA and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Gonzaga vs. Portland State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

The Portland State Vikings will take on the #6 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. The Vikings had enough points to win and then some against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, taking their game 79-66. Portland State's Jorell Saterfield looked sharp as he had 26 points along with five rebounds.
PORTLAND, OR
Sporting News

College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 13 underdogs with the best odds to win

Am I going to finish second in the Underdog Challenge again, this time because I failed to pick my alma mater two weeks in a row?. Don’t look now, but the Vanderbilt Commodores have pulled off back-to-back upsets against SEC opponents after losing 26 straight league games. A 14.5-point upset of Florida followed a 17-point upset of Kentucky. That’s a bushel full of points I left on the field, and I’ve dropped into second place as a result.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN

For the second year in a row, "College GameDay" will finish off the regular season with a trip to the Midwest for a meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in "The Game." Much like last year, the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines are playing for berths in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. Michigan stunned Ryan Day and Co. in Ann Arbor in 2021, upending the Buckeyes 42-27 for the team's first win in the rivalry since 2011.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sporting News

Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers offered head coach job to former Panthers coach

This story has been updated from a previous version. Nebraska on Saturday announced former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as its next head coach. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal wasn't expected until after after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday (a 24-17 win).
LINCOLN, NE

