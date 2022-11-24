ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Singapore's gig workers to get work injury, pension coverage

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPyBH_0jMCi4dl00

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Singapore will extend work injury insurance and pension coverage to food delivery and ride-hailing workers under proposed legislative changes that it aims to implement as early as late 2024, the Manpower Ministry said.

The new rules will affect about 73,000 workers who deliver food or drive passengers for companies such as Grab (GRAB.O) , Gojek (GOTO.JK), Deliveroo (ROO.L) and Delivery Hero's (DHER.DE) Foodpanda.

Workers would gain coverage under the national pension system, which collects contributions from both workers and companies, and receive work injury insurance covering medical expenses, income loss, and lump sum compensation for permanent disability or death.

Gig workers would not, however, be considered full-time employees entitled to paid leave and other benefits.

The changes, based on recommendations from an advisory committee set up to create standards for gig worker protections, were approved by the government on Wednesday.

Grab, Foodpanda and Deliveroo said in a joint statement that the roll-out should be "evenly paced" given the "complexities of business operations and economic pressures".

Rights groups and governments around the world have voiced concerns about the interests of contract workers, whose ranks swelled significantly during COVID-19 lockdowns but who do not typically receive benefits available to full-time employees.

A report released by the Institute of Policy Studies in Singapore early this month found that 16.1% of 1,002 food delivery riders it surveyed had been in an accident serious enough to require medical treatment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

DWP will issue extra £900 cost of living payment to people on these benefits

Millions of households are expected to receive almost £1,000 to help with the cost of living crisis. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced during his Autumn Statement that an extra payment will be sent out between 2023 and 2024 to help struggling families. It comes as the chancellor also confirmed the...
The Independent

Asylum seekers ‘contracted diphtheria overseas’ despite overcrowding

The dozens of asylum seekers who have contracted diphtheria had the highly-contagious disease before arriving in the UK, a Cabinet minister has said after the death of a man held at the Manston processing centre.Transport Secretary Mark Harper insisted the infections present an “extremely low risk” to the wider public despite migrants being moved from crowded facilities to hotels around the country.He defended the Government’s handling of people who have crossed the Channel in small boats, ahead of officials being expected to confirm that the number of infections has risen to about 50.The Home Office said the death of a...
Reuters

Amazon to shut down food-delivery business in India

NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Amazon Inc (AMZN.O) will shut down a food-delivery business it was testing in India, the e-commerce giant said on Friday, a day after it announced the winding down of its online learning platform for high-school students in the country.
Reuters

Brazil to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Monetary Council on Friday decided to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions, the central bank said, a move that will in practice clear them to provide payment services to consumers and business establishments.
BBC

Cost of living: Disabled people at breaking point, says MS patient

A man with multiple sclerosis, who says he has to choose between paying for a carer or medication, has said disabled people are at "breaking point". Martin Pridgeon, from Grimsby, called on the government to increase financial help during the cost of living crisis. Mr Pridgeon uses a private carer...
Reuters

UAE's deal-hungry IHC plans health and IT business IPOs

ABU DHABI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - International Holding Company (IHC.AD) plans to sell 20% of its technology unit in an initial public offering next year, its CEO told Reuters, adding that the UAE's IHC is aiming for a first quarter IPO of Pure Health to raise more than $1 billion.
Reuters

Reuters

654K+
Followers
365K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy