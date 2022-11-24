ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

No tip is too small, police say as they investigate Idaho student killings and vow to increase presence after holiday break

By Travis Caldwell
CNN
 3 days ago
Nadinej
3d ago

I hate to say it but whoever done this probably disappeared as if going on Thanksgiving holiday trip only NEVER to RETURN after the holidays. and if so it might take a good amount of time money and effort just to hunt them down. due to the fact that the perp had plenty of time to disappear. they could be long gone by now thinking they got away with it

Brenda Hapner
1d ago

I still think that the other 2 roommates were involved! No one could possibly sleeps through that kind of nightmare and not hear it.

Tamy O'Brien
1d ago

I think it's some one vthat was Closed se to them and whom went on Thanksgiving Break and won't be Returning to College

