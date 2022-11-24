A vehicle driving the wrong way on a Chicago street causes high-speed crash, killing its occupants and injuring 16, police say

Read full article on original website
PieFace
3d ago
Hey Beetle juice, maybe tell your thuggery to stop stealing cars and guns, rather than preaching about “slowing down”! You are a pitiful example and the true definition of “tone deaf”.
Sheila Clark
2d ago
that's all she has to say is slow down didn't mention anything about stolen vehicle going the wrong way injuring people 😳😳😳🤔🤔
Sandra Lynn Seltzer
2d ago
Lightfoot? really? Poor Chicago, with that thingamajig in charge. Just shut up and ask for your raise. You're worthless and lord have mercy on your soul.
2 dead, 11 injured after stolen car causes wrong-way pileup crash at high-rate of speed: CPD
Seven vehicles were involved in the crash at 87th and Cottage Grove after a stolen vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash while driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed, police say.
2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-65 after driver flees earlier accident, Indiana State Police say
Preliminary investigation shows that the vehicle at fault had fled from a minor damage crash when they got onto the interstate in the wrong direction, causing the head-on collision.
Wrong-way driver causes fatal 7-car wreck on Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night
CHICAGO - A wrong-way driver caused a fatal seven-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway late Thursday night. Illinois State Police say the crash happened around 11:27 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of I-90 near Ashland Avenue. Investigators say seven cars were involved, and one person was taken to an...
Chicago Police Investigating 7 Robberies Within 50-Minute Span Friday Morning
Chicago police are seeking the individuals responsible for seven different carjackings and robberies that occurred within a 50-minute span early Friday, authorities said. The crimes, which were reported in the West Ridge and West Town neighborhoods, occurred between 7:30 and 8:20 a.m. In each incident, one or multiple men approached the victims in their vehicles and demanded their property, Chicago police stated in a community alert. In some of the incidents, the suspects displayed handguns.
Speeding stolen car crashes, kills 2, injures 16 in Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A stolen car speeding in Chatham Wednesday evening crashed into several other vehicles, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuring of several others.Chopper 2 was over the scene at 87th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in the immediate aftermath of the crash, which happened at 5 p.m. Multiple cars were spotted in the middle of the street with severe damage and several emergency vehicles."How could this have happened?" said Karen Wilson. "Look at the scene."Cars flipped, caught fire, and landed on top of each other."I don't think they had time to react," Wilson said. "It...
Toddler shot in stomach in south suburb
The toddler was inside a residence in the 300 block of Forest Boulevard when he was shot in the abdomen. He was in critical condition and airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital for surgery, police said.
Florida man charged after claiming to have bomb in bag at O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after claiming to have a bomb in his bag at O'Hare Airport Friday, according to CPD director of communications Tom Ahern. Gilberto Killingbeck, 72, of Boynton Beach, Florida was arrested in Terminal 1 of the airport after jokingly telling TSA that there was a bomb in his bag.The Chicago Police Bomb and Arson detectives investigated and found no explosives in his bag. Killingbeck has been charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct for the incident.
fox32chicago.com
Passenger killed after car slammed into trees, light pole in Zion: police
ZION, Ill. - A woman was killed, and a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Zion Thursday night. Zion police say an Infiniti EX35 ran off the road hitting several trees and a light pole around 9:32 p.m. in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road. The driver,...
2 dead after 4 people shot at Far South Side gathering
CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a shooting that erupted at a gathering in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said the men were at a gathering of approximately 30 people at the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown individual began firing shots. One man, […]
Police recover large number of UPS packages found in Little Village alley
A man who lives nearby said he was working in his garage when he heard a noise and saw a UPS truck parked outside. After the truck left, he went out and saw the packages.
Chicago shooting: Boy, 14, shot in Jeffrey Manor while on ride-share bicycle
A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday afternoon while on a ride-share bicycle in Jeffery Manor on the Far South Side.
Chicago police arrest man claiming to have bomb at O'Hare International Airport
Chicago police arrested a man who claimed that he had a bomb in his luggage on Friday at O'Hare International Airport, although no bomb was found.
'It's a fire!': Witness describes speeding Chatham crash that killed 2
CHICAGO (CBS) – About 24 hours since a fiery crash on the South Side killed two people and sent several kids and adults to the hospital, we're learning more about the car, stolen out of Markham, that caused the mangled mess in Chatham.CBS 2's Lauren Victory had more on the new video of the speed car and an update on the victims.The crash sent a 15-year-old, 4-year-old, and 10-month-old to the emergency room at Comer Children's Hospital. They were all listed in good condition at last check.Police said since the beginning that speed was a huge factor in the accident....
cwbchicago.com
Driver was going 75 mph when he slammed into car fleeing CPD traffic stop, killing 1, injuring 6: officials
Chicago — A Chicago man was driving left of the center line at about 75 mph when he collided with another car on Michigan Avenue, killing the other driver and injuring six people, including himself, prosecutors said Wednesday. Kendall Sprouts, 18, was ordered to pay a $2,000 bail deposit...
Morgan Park HS senior charged in wrong-way, fatal crash was allegedly driving at 75 mph
Reckless homicide charges have been filed against Kendall Sprouts, 18, who collided with a car that was trying to elude police in the South Loop. He was speeding and driving in the wrong lane when his Infiniti slammed into a Hyundai Sonata.
Chicago police issue warning after series of armed robberies on North, Northwest Side
In each incident, a group of men approached the victims with weapons demanding their property.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatal shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting another man in Humboldt Park earlier this month. Jacquail Jones, 22, faces one felony count of murder. On Nov. 9, Jones allegedly shot a 52-year-old man in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue. The victim died from his...
19-year-old from Calumet City accused of using ‘ghost gun’ in forest preserve murder
A 19-year-old from Calumet City was arrested in connection to the murder of a Lansing man Thursday. Cook County officials accused the suspect of dropping a ghost gun from his car before he was taken into custody.
Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
Woman says someone from AP Towing & Recovery kept on driving her car after towing it
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first told you about this scam last month – a tow truck company was busted for charging exorbitant fees.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Wednesday night, it turns out the scam goes even deeper.We first thought the scam was all about towing for crazy prices. Our report back on Oct. 28 focused in part on one bill for $57,800.But we are now learning the scam didn't end there. An employee at AP Towing & Recovery was actually using one victim's car as his own.Alesha Howard has not been home since August, when her Dodge Ram pickup...
