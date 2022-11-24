Naomi Biden’s wedding gown was just as grand as her White House ceremony. The granddaughter of President Biden married Peter Neal at the first family’s Washington, DC, residence on Saturday, marking the first wedding for a presidential family member on the property since the Clinton years. Naomi is the first grandchild of a sitting president to wed on the grounds. The 28-year-old bride made an elaborate affair out of the ordeal, sporting three dresses throughout the night and posing for a Vogue photo shoot released Tuesday. Naomi walked down the aisle in a high-neck, long-sleeved Chantilly lace Ralph Lauren dress featuring a mille-feuille...

