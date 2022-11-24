Read full article on original website
Analysis-Out of fashion: Gucci faces daunting task to replace top designer
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The abrupt departure from Gucci of Alessandro Michele, the flamboyant designer who was a favourite of Harry Styles and Lady Gaga, increases pressure on owner Kering (PRTP.PA) as it faces slowing revenue growth at the Italian fashion house.
Naomi Biden says her wedding dress was inspired by Grace Kelly's royal wedding gown
The dress, designed by Ralph Lauren, also incorporated lace from Jill Biden's wedding gown, Vogue reported.
Bow Down to Kate Middleton's Angelic Look at King Charles' First Banquet
Watch: See Kate Middleton in a Tiara at Her First Banquet as Princess. Kate Middleton is stepping out in style as the new Princess of Wales. On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Clad in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham that featured silver embellishments on the shoulders, the 40-year-old paired the eye-catching number with an equally dazzling accessory: the Lover's Knot tiara.
All the details of Naomi Biden’s three wedding dresses
Naomi Biden’s wedding gown was just as grand as her White House ceremony. The granddaughter of President Biden married Peter Neal at the first family’s Washington, DC, residence on Saturday, marking the first wedding for a presidential family member on the property since the Clinton years. Naomi is the first grandchild of a sitting president to wed on the grounds. The 28-year-old bride made an elaborate affair out of the ordeal, sporting three dresses throughout the night and posing for a Vogue photo shoot released Tuesday. Naomi walked down the aisle in a high-neck, long-sleeved Chantilly lace Ralph Lauren dress featuring a mille-feuille...
realitytitbit.com
Famous Kardashian Christmas cards - Photoshopping North to Kim's curse-filled rant
The Kardashian-Jenner clan goes all out during the festive season, and the famous reality family is known for their extravagant Christmas cards. The Kardashians practically set the trend of using family photos as Christmas cards back in the eighties. (Or helped us all become obsessed with it). Nowadays, it simply wouldn’t be a Kardashian Kristmas if the family members weren’t in coordinating outfits with an over-the-top set and theme.
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to announce 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her "This Is Me...Then" to announce an update.
Adidas to launch investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior made against Kanye West
Adidas will begin an investigation into allegations of misconduct against Kanye West, with whom the company had a partnership that it ended in October.
