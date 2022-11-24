ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Center for the Performing Arts expands venue rental operations

Under new vice president, special events staff grows to meet demand. The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel has made several personnel moves as it expands its special events and venue rental operations. In addition to its three performance venues – the Palladium, the Tarkington, and the Studio Theater...
CARMEL, IN
Meet with Santa in Noblesville Dec. 11

Have your caricature drawn by DreamWorks animator Timothy Ingersoll. Santa Claus is coming to Thistle & Thyme Home Store, 29 S. Ninth St., Noblesville. Meet with Santa from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. Santa is very excited to see you and he can’t wait to read your...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Carmel High School Planetarium to hold family-friendly “Season of Light” event

Join the Carmel High School Planetarium Club for “Season of Light,” a delightful multimedia presentation celebrating the world’s most endearing holiday customs, including candy canes, candles, Yule logs, holly wreathes, gift giving, and merrymaking. Learn about the changing seasons, winter constellations, star phenomena, and much more. “Season...
CARMEL, IN
Unwrap six Christmas plays at Basile Westfield Playhouse

Main Street Productions (MSP) is staging six one-act plays collectively entitled “Christmas at the Playhouse” at Basile Westfield Playhouse, 220 N. Union St., Westfield, for one weekend only, Dec. 9 to 11. Three directors are in charge of two plays each. One of those directors, Kelly Keller, spoke...
WESTFIELD, IN
Westfield in Lights moves to Grand Junction Plaza

Westfield in Lights makes its move to Grand Junction Plaza from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event, hosted by Westfield Welcome and presented by Downtown Westfield Association, includes outdoor activities, winter-themed games, food vendors, retail merchants, and live entertainment. “We are thrilled to host Westfield in...
WESTFIELD, IN
Santa tours begin Sunday in Carmel

Two years after making his inaugural tour of Carmel in a fire truck – visiting families sheltered at home during the COVID-19 pandemic – Santa will be making a return visit this holiday season with more tours and more opportunities to see the Jolly Old Elf and his friends from the Carmel Fire, Police and Street departments.
CARMEL, IN
Coach Maloney saves a life while teaching

Tony Maloney, Head Coach at Orangetheory Fitness (OTF) in Noblesville, was recently given two awards for saving a life. A few weeks ago, an incident occurred during one of his classes at OTF that led to lifesaving measures being taken, such as the use of an AED and CPR. Maloney handled the situation with calm and courageous leadership. Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen presented the city’s Partner in Progress Award, and the Noblesville Fire Department presented the Civilian Certificate of Recognition for his heroic actions.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Fishers ushers in holidays with ‘NPT Night Lights’

Head downtown as Fishers Parks lights up the night on the Nickel Plate Trail. Through the month of December, enjoy NPT Night Lights, a new light display along the downtown portion of the Nickel Plate Trail, presented by Centier Bank. Access to the Nickel Plate Trail and NPT Night Lights is free.
FISHERS, IN
Latinas Welding Guild: paving a path for women

Inside the shop, sparks flew. Women aimed welding guns at hunks of metal, their guns sizzling and popping. Helmets shielded their eyes. One evening in April, an instructor timed the women as they practiced for their upcoming welding certification test. Now at the end of their coursework, the dozen women would soon be joining 87 others who have completed training at the Latinas Welding Guild – nearly 100 welders in all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus at Sheridan Public Library

It’s that merry time of year! Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the Sheridan Public Library, 103 W. 1st St., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Bring your list and enjoy some Christmas cheer as Santa and Mrs. Claus hand out craft bags with wooden toys (available while supplies last). Thank you to Carmel Kiwanis for donation of these toys.
SHERIDAN, IN
Indiana Technology & Innovation Association releases 2023 policy priorities to accelerate innovation economy

The Indiana Technology & Innovation Association (ITIA) has released its 2023 policy priorities to accelerate the innovation economy. ITIA announced its priorities at its annual Legislative Update event co-hosted by TechPoint and sponsored by AT&T and Salesforce. Nearly 130 tech leaders, two dozen state legislators and several members of the Governor’s administration attended.
INDIANA STATE
Sheridan Theatre Department will stage Disney’s Frozen Jr.

The Sheridan Middle and High School Theatre Department offers families a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit with its production of Disney’s Frozen Jr. that will be presented on Dec. 3 and 4. This year’s timing is unusual, in that normally at this time of the year...
SHERIDAN, IN
Shawn Davis is ‘Westfield famous’ for being behind the camera

This month’s WISH-TV Golden Apple Award winner uses his media skills to motivate students in Westfield. WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station and News 8 honors outstanding teachers every month with the Golden Apple Award. It comes with a trophy and a $500 school supply shopping spree at Teachers’ Treasures.
WESTFIELD, IN
Emerging artists on display in Fishers

During the month of December, Fishers Arts Council (FAC) will shine a spotlight on 10 Hamilton County artists who are “Up and Coming” and “New to Fishers.”. Their artwork will be on display from Dec. 5 to 30 in the Gallery at the Collaboration Hub at Hamilton County Community Foundation, 11810 Technology Drive, Fishers, and can be viewed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with a few exceptions for holiday closures. A special “Meet the Artists” panel will be offered during the Second Friday reception at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9 – and guests are welcome to drop in anytime from 6 to 8 p.m. for the family friendly event.
FISHERS, IN
Indiana State Police announce Missing Children’s Day poster contest

The Indiana State Police will once again partner in 2023 with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers, and all individuals concerned with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this very noble cause.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana American Water offers these tips to prevent ‘FOG’ clogs

With the holidays here, Indiana American Water reminds customers not to invite fats, oils, and grease (FOG) clogs to your gatherings. The day after Thanksgiving, which plumbers call Brown Friday – named after the color of sewage – is typically the busiest day of the year for them. Along with turkey, gravy, and all the trimmings come fats, oils, and grease that, if poured down the drain, can adhere to the insides of pipes, causing FOG clogs that lead to sewer overflows and backups.
INDIANA STATE
What Noblesville native became a popular pulp fiction author?

1886 – Author Rex Stout was born in Noblesville to Quaker parents. He served in the Navy and became a popular writer of pulp fiction. His early stories spanned genres including romance, adventure, science fiction and fantasy. He is best remembered for his Nero Wolfe detective series. During World War II he campaigned against Nazism through his work with the War Writers Board.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
‘Rocks crush Wildkats in season opener

The Westfield boys basketball team began its season Saturday with an intriguing matchup at CSI Gymnasium. The Shamrocks hosted Kokomo in a re-match of last season’s Class 4A Logansport regional championship. The Wildkats won the regional, but Westfield turned the tables on Saturday, coming back to beat Kokomo 47-39.
WESTFIELD, IN
Swimming: Fishers powers through to victory in double dual meet

The Fishers and Westfield swim teams traveled to Brownsburg Saturday morning for a double dual meet. The Tigers beat both of their opponents in both the girls and boys contests. Fishers won all 12 of the girls events, with Avery Stein a double winner in the individual medley and backstroke. In the boys meet, the Tigers placed first in 10 events; Connor Carlile paced the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
FISHERS, IN

