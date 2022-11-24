Read full article on original website
Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation
INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing a GPS monitor on his ankle, and […]
Police renew effort to ID remains of 17 victims found at Herbert Baumeister's property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is asking for a renewed effort to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found in Westfield 26 years ago. In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searched the grounds of Fox Hollow Farm, located near 156th Street and U.S. 31.
1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana
The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night.
wrtv.com
18-year-old shot, killed in Bartholomew County
HOPE, Ind. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Hope. Police and deputies found Jesse Bragg, 18, of Hope with a gunshot wound inside a home in the 300 block of Elm Street. He died at the scene. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says...
Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley
UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 52-year-old Terry Robinson. His cause of death was ruled gunshot wound(s). ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. […]
WTHR
IMPD investigates shooting on East Washington Street
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were called to investigate a person shot Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the area of Washington Street east of Sherman Drive. Police found a man shot near 130 North Gladstone Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. He was described by police as "awake and breathing" when taken to the hospital, but considered to be in critical condition.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Teenager suspected of killing three people last year is now arrested on drug-related charges
Indianapolis, Indiana – Authorities have once again arrested a teenager who was suspected of fatally shooting two men and another teenager a year before, but this time on drug-related charges. The bodies of the victims were discovered in the vicinity of the 4400 block of South Meridian Street in...
Teen suspected of killing 3, back in custody after pretrial violation
The teenager charged with murdering three people in December 2021 is back in jail following a pretrial violation.
'Dangerous times' | Indianapolis pastor talks about impact of weekend violence
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a violent Thanksgiving weekend around Indianapolis. Community leaders said it was disappointing that the city can't seem to get a break, even during the holidays. "It just saddens me that year after year, families have to go through this but it's just a reality of...
Columbus police seek driver who opened fire during Thanksgiving road rage shooting
The man said when he pulled over to the side of the road to check for damage, the driver of the SUV shot a firearm into his vehicle multiple times, according to the Columbus Police Department.
Male shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around midnight for a person shot. When they arrived, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased […]
Edinburgh man arrested on murder charge after Thanksgiving shooting
The sheriff's office said Damion Bryant was identified as the shooter.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Four women arrested for stealing over $3,300 in merchandise at four different stores in Seymour
Seymour, Indiana – Authorities in Seymour were able to arrest four women a couple of days ago, all residing in Indianapolis, who were accused of stealing alcohol from separate local stores. At around 7:55 on Tuesday, the Seymour Police Department was alerted about a theft that had taken place...
Columbus high school teacher, drama coach arrested for child solicitation
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus North High School teacher was arrested on Wednesday for reportedly trying to solicit a minor for sex. According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, John Johnson, 52, of Columbus is accused of attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old in order to have a sexual relationship. Johnson instead arrived at […]
Drivers injured in I-69 crash involving semi, dump truck
Two drivers were hurt in a crash involving a semi-truck and dump truck early Friday on Interstate 69, police say.
WISH-TV
Danville police issue traffic alert for Winterland Holiday Light Show
DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville police have issued a traffic plan for the Winterland Holiday Light Show in Ellis Park until the end of December, according to a Facebook post from Danville Metropolitan Police Department. The Winterland Holiday Light Show entrance will only be accessible from the west-bound...
‘I’ll kill you!’: Man arrested for Fishers road rage shooting fired his gun just days before after having to slow down due to a truck
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that Trevor Dahl, the man accused of opening fire on someone for honking at him in Fishers, was also behind a road rage shooting that occurred in Noblesville only days before he opened fire on a 22-year-old while driving on E. 96th Street. According to new court documents filed […]
McCordsville woman found dead after house fire
Officers were called to assist with a fire at a home in the 9300 block of North Bayhill Circle after a neighbor called 911.
Current Publishing
Zionsville Fire dept. responds to house fire
The Zionsville Fire Dept. was dispatched 11:48 a.m. on Nov. 25 to a house fire at 12202 Daugherty Dr. in Zionsville. Smoke could be seen from miles away and multiple 911 calls were placed while crews responded, indicating it was a working fire, according to a release. Two residents were...
95.3 MNC
Bernard testifies in her lawsuit against Rokita
Testimony was heard from both sides, this past week, in Marion Superior Court in Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s lawsuit against Attorney General Todd Rokita. Bernard is suing Rokita to keep him from accessing medical records at her practice in Indianapolis where she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim. Rokita is pushing to see if Bernard had properly informed law enforcement about the abuse against the young girl.
