ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation

INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing a GPS monitor on his ankle, and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

18-year-old shot, killed in Bartholomew County

HOPE, Ind. — An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Hope. Police and deputies found Jesse Bragg, 18, of Hope with a gunshot wound inside a home in the 300 block of Elm Street. He died at the scene. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says...
HOPE, IN
FOX59

Person found shot to death in Lafayette alley

UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the man killed as 52-year-old Terry Robinson. His cause of death was ruled gunshot wound(s). ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating after a male was found shot to death Friday afternoon in an alley. The Lafayette Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the death. […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates shooting on East Washington Street

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers were called to investigate a person shot Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis in the area of Washington Street east of Sherman Drive. Police found a man shot near 130 North Gladstone Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. He was described by police as "awake and breathing" when taken to the hospital, but considered to be in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Male shot, killed on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a male was found shot to death early Saturday morning on Indy’s southeast side. Police were called to the 3300 block of S. Temple Avenue around midnight for a person shot. When they arrived, they found the male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was pronounced deceased […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Columbus high school teacher, drama coach arrested for child solicitation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus North High School teacher was arrested on Wednesday for reportedly trying to solicit a minor for sex. According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, John Johnson, 52, of Columbus is accused of attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old in order to have a sexual relationship. Johnson instead arrived at […]
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

Danville police issue traffic alert for Winterland Holiday Light Show

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville police have issued a traffic plan for the Winterland Holiday Light Show in Ellis Park until the end of December, according to a Facebook post from Danville Metropolitan Police Department. The Winterland Holiday Light Show entrance will only be accessible from the west-bound...
DANVILLE, IN
FOX59

‘I’ll kill you!’: Man arrested for Fishers road rage shooting fired his gun just days before after having to slow down due to a truck

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Court documents reveal that Trevor Dahl, the man accused of opening fire on someone for honking at him in Fishers, was also behind a road rage shooting that occurred in Noblesville only days before he opened fire on a 22-year-old while driving on E. 96th Street. According to new court documents filed […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Fire dept. responds to house fire

The Zionsville Fire Dept. was dispatched 11:48 a.m. on Nov. 25 to a house fire at 12202 Daugherty Dr. in Zionsville. Smoke could be seen from miles away and multiple 911 calls were placed while crews responded, indicating it was a working fire, according to a release. Two residents were...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
95.3 MNC

Bernard testifies in her lawsuit against Rokita

Testimony was heard from both sides, this past week, in Marion Superior Court in Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s lawsuit against Attorney General Todd Rokita. Bernard is suing Rokita to keep him from accessing medical records at her practice in Indianapolis where she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim. Rokita is pushing to see if Bernard had properly informed law enforcement about the abuse against the young girl.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy