Nashville, TN

Porterville Recorder

Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor...
DENVER, CO
Colorado 4, Dallas 1

Colorado 4, Dallas 1

Colorado211—4 First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 6, 2:05 (pp). 2, Colorado, Manson 2 (Lehkonen, Rantanen), 13:51. Second Period_3, Dallas, Pavelski 10 (Heiskanen, Robertson), 8:13 (pp). 4, Colorado, Hunt 2 (Newhook, Kaut), 10:43. Third Period_5, Colorado, O'Connor 6 (Manson), 7:01. Shots on Goal_Dallas 16-20-6_42. Colorado 10-10-16_36. Power-play opportunities_Dallas 1 of 5;...
DALLAS, TX
Vancouver 5, Vegas 1

Vancouver 5, Vegas 1

Vegas001—1 First Period_1, Vancouver, Boeser 3 (Garland, Ekman-Larsson), 9:22 (pp). 2, Vancouver, Miller 11 (Hughes, Kuzmenko), 18:57 (pp). Second Period_3, Vancouver, Pettersson 11 (Hughes, Miller), 11:33 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Kuzmenko 9 (Joshua, Aman), 13:19. 5, Vancouver, Horvat 17 (Hoglander, Miller), 19:58. Third Period_6, Vegas, Marchessault 8 (Theodore, Smith), 16:43.
Porterville Recorder

Gilgeous-Alexander stars as Thunder beat Bulls 123-119 in OT

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including five straight free throws in the final minute of overtime, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night. Josh Giddey had 10 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as Oklahoma City stopped a three-game...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

