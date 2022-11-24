ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor...
