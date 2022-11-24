Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Stefon Diggs reacts to clutch catch vs. Lions with bold Josh Allen claim
The Buffalo Bills took down the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day in a game that came down to the very end. When the Bills needed a big play, it was the superstar QB-WR duo of Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs that delivered. With under a minute to play and the...
Sporting News
Why NFL fans at Ford Field had trouble seeing Bebe Rexha's strange Thanksgiving halftime show during Lions vs. Bills
The NFL's Thanksgiving halftime shows are always under intense scrutiny, and Bebe Rexha's at the Lions vs. Bills game was no different. Rexha — a pop singer known for her 2013 hit "The Monster" — put together a rather interesting halftime show for her performance in Detroit. However,...
4 Lions most to blame after heartbreaking Week 12 loss vs. Bills
The Detroit Lions saw their win streak snapped at three games after they fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at home in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Now at 4-7, the Lions are in second place in the NFC North. Here we’ll discuss the four Lions most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 12 loss vs. the Bills.
'We Hit A Lull': Stefon Diggs on Josh Allen Fix in Bills' Thrilling Win Over Lions
The Buffalo Bills overcome their second half struggles in the win over the Detroit Lions.
Sporting News
Did Tony Romo win a Super Bowl? Cowboys QB's record as a starter in Thanksgiving, playoff games
Time moves fast around the NFL. Tony Romo may be known as the beloved face of CBS' NFL coverage now, but it wasn't long ago Cowboys fans were waffling about where he ranked among NFL starting quarterbacks. Romo always put up exceptional counting stats, and the Eastern Illinois product was...
Michigan high school football finals: The unsung hero of Warren De La Salle's D-2 triumph
Warren De La Salle senior linebacker James McDonald proved to be an unsung hero all season for the back-to-back Division 2 state champs, who capped a 13-1 season Friday with a convincing 52-13 win over Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central. McDonald finished the game with a team-high four tackles, including...
Sporting News
Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing vs. Michigan? Latest news on Ohio State WR's status for rivalry game
Heading into the 2022 college football season, the talk of the Ohio State offense was the connection between future first-round NFL draft picks C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Stroud, a 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist, was coming off a season in which he completed 71.9 percent of his passes for 4,435...
This Cavs-Pistons Trade Features Saddiq Bey
In life, you’ll often find conflicting philosophies. The NBA is no exception. In particular, there are conflicting philosophies about how to rebuild a team. Some will suggest that a rebuilding team should stockpile talent at all costs. Others will suggest that putting a roster that fits together is essential.
Sporting News
College football rankings: What Ohio State's loss to Michigan means for Alabama, LSU, USC and more
For the first time since 2000, Michigan has earned a second-consecutive victory over Ohio State — potentially removing the Buckeyes from College Football Playoff contention in the process. The third-ranked Wolverines withstood the absence of star running back Blake Corum to score a dominant 45-23 victory over No. 2...
Snap counts, PFF grades: Lions’ Malcolm Rodriguez gets love in return to meaty role
DETROIT -- Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez saw his most work since Week 8, emerging as the team’s highest-graded defender from their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving. Pro Football Focus had the sixth-round rookie with an elite 90-plus overall grade, with strong marks across the board. Rodriguez...
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Lions, Dan Campbell for brutal clock management
The Detroit Lions suffered yet another brutal loss on Thanksgiving and the NFL world was frustrated with head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions had every chance to go win the game on their final possession. They took the field with three timeouts and 2:40 on the clock. Despite that, the team played for overtime against the Buffalo Bills. They burned a lot of clock on their drive, all the way down to 23 seconds by the time the game-tying kick was made.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Giants lead Cowboys, Bills beat Lions
Week 12 of the NFL season continues with another thrilling Thanksgiving matchup, as the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) play host to the New York Giants (7-3) in an all-important NFC East showdown. Earlier, Tyler Bass kicked a game-winning field goal to seal a Buffalo Bills win over the Detroit Lions to...
Sporting News
The reason why Fox Sports' Gus Johnson always calls Ohio State 'world famous'
Fox Sports covers plenty of Ohio State football games during the year, and when they do, it's often Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt on the call. Johnson has become known for his emphatic calls on the broadcasts, often being considered one of the best at providing the energy on play-by-play.
Sporting News
Officials miss blatant FSU facemask penalty against Florida QB Anthony Richardson on game-ending play, halting comeback
Florida and Florida State engaged in a thrilling rivalry meeting on Friday, one that saw the Seminoles end a three-game, four-year losing streak to the Gators in Doak Campbell Stadium. But the Seminoles' 45-38 victory over Florida wasn't without controversy. Indeed, on the Gators' final offensive play from scrimmage, the...
Sporting News
Matt Rhule to Nebraska: Why Cornhuskers offered head coach job to former Panthers coach
This story has been updated from a previous version. Nebraska on Saturday announced former Baylor, Temple and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as its next head coach. ESPN's Chris Low on Friday reported the Cornhuskers "hope to finalize a deal in the coming days." ESPN's Pete Thamel corroborated Low's report, adding that a deal wasn't expected until after after Nebraska's season-ending game vs. Iowa on Friday (a 24-17 win).
Detroit, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Sporting News
College football upset alert: Expert picks for Week 13 underdogs with the best odds to win
Am I going to finish second in the Underdog Challenge again, this time because I failed to pick my alma mater two weeks in a row?. Don’t look now, but the Vanderbilt Commodores have pulled off back-to-back upsets against SEC opponents after losing 26 straight league games. A 14.5-point upset of Florida followed a 17-point upset of Kentucky. That’s a bushel full of points I left on the field, and I’ve dropped into second place as a result.
Sporting News
Rams QB depth chart: Will Bryce Perkins or John Wolford start? Uncertainty looms vs. Chiefs with Matthew Stafford out
Matthew Stafford, John Wolford or Bryce Perkins…ord?. Matthew Stafford won't be the quarterback this Sunday, but there's still a question of who might be under center: Will it be John Wolford or Bryce Perkins?. Don't ask Sean McVay, though — he'll know when we all do this Sunday.
Sporting News
What channel is Bengals vs. Titans on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 12 game
Joe Burrow and the Bengals head to the Music City to take on Derrick Henry and the Titans in a Week 12 AFC clash. Burrow and his team have rebounded nicely after a shocking blowout loss to the Browns on Halloween. Since then, they've won back-to-back games against the Panthers and Steelers to move to 6-4 on the season.
Sporting News
NFL schedule Week 12: TV coverage, channels, scores for every football game today
Stomachs have had a chance to settle a few days removed from Thanksgiving, and six fanbases are able to sit back without stressing over the latest Sunday in the NFL with three games already in the books. But there's still plenty of football left to be played, with no teams...
