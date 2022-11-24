Russia Risks Causing ‘Nuclear and Radioactive Catastrophe'; Kremlin Says Kyiv Can End the ‘Suffering'

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Russia ‘Planning Something' in Southern Ukraine, Kyiv Warns; Russian Forces Could Be Advancing in Donetsk
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation at the front as difficult, with intense fighting in the east, northeast and south of Ukraine. He said Russian forces are "planning something" in the...
NBC Miami
Trenches, Mud and Death: One Ukrainian Battlefield Looks Like Something Out of World War I
The sight of trenches, endless mud and mass destruction is reminiscent of World War I, but that's the reality in Ukraine today. One ongoing and intense battle in eastern Ukraine has descended into the same bloody trench warfare seen a century ago in northern Europe. For several months now, Russian...
NBC Miami
As Railroad Strike Threat Lingers, Joe Biden Praises Unions at Computer Chip Plant
President Joe Biden reminded Americans he is a “pro-union” president Tuesday as he toured a technology plant to highlight a $300 million expansion, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike. The South Korean...
NBC Miami
U.S. Criticizes China's Zero Covid Strategy, Says Beijing Needs to Boost Vaccination Among Elderly
Top U.S. health officials said China's zero Covid strategy is not an effective way to control the virus, and Beijing should focus on vaccinating the elderly. The White House, in a statement, said the Chinese people have the right to protest peacefully. Rare protests broke out against Covid lockdowns in...
NBC Miami
How to Watch USMNT vs. Iran in 2022 World Cup Group B Finale
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Knockout stage advancement is on the line for both the United States and Iran. The United States men’s national team has yet to win in Qatar, having tied 1-1...
NBC Miami
China Could Reopen in March, But Zero-Covid Has Shaken Confidence in Supply Chains, Economist Says
While Chinese authorities could gradually unwind restrictions in March, zero-Covid policies are starting to hurt global confidence in the country's industrial supply chains, said Li Daokui, Mansfield Freeman professor of economics at China's Tsinghua University. In the short term, supply chains will be largely unaffected since factories are still operating,...
NBC Miami
Energy Markets Are Facing ‘One Or Two Years of Extreme Volatility,' Enel CEO Says
The CEO of Italian power firm Enel told CNBC Tuesday that turbulence in energy markets was likely to persist for some time. "The turbulence we're going to have will remain — it might change a little bit, the pattern, but we're looking at one or two years of extreme volatility in the energy markets," Francesco Starace tells CNBC.
NBC Miami
Alabama Man Charged in Alleged Scheme to Violate U.S. Sanctions on Iran
The Justice Department indicted an Alabama man on 15 counts, alleging he violated U.S. sanctions for scheming to ship goods to Iran. The DOJ alleged Ray Hunt, 69, of Alabama, evaded sanctions by shipping tools used in the oil and gas industry through Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. If...
Benzinga
China Fallout: Apple's Airdrop Restrictions Could 'Go Global' — And Twitter Users Not Happy
Apple Inc.'s AAPL AirDrop feature has been restricted in China as anti-government protests continue to grow around the country. What Happened: Apple has limited the time iPhone users can use the "Everyone" setting to receive content from anyone to a mere 10 minutes, reported Business Insider. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also...
NBC Miami
How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of...
NBC Miami
China's Covid Infections Drop for the First Time in More Than a Week
BEIJING — Mainland China reported the first decline in daily Covid infections in more than a week on Monday. The country said local infections, mostly asymptomatic, totaled 38,421, down from a record high of 40,052 reported for Sunday, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. The last time...
NBC Miami
European Markets Head for Mixed Open as China's Covid Policy Takes Center Stage
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open as investors continue to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the Asia-Pacific alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time.
NBC Miami
Defying Forecasts, Crude Oil Prices Have Wiped Out Most of This Year's Gains and Could Head Lower
Oil prices were briefly negative for the year Monday, a surprising turnaround from projections that crude could be in short supply and selling at much higher prices. For consumers, that means cheaper-than-expected fuel, and gasoline prices are expected to fall below last year's level by Christmas, according to OPIS. Oil...
Wall Street is flat ahead of appearance by Fed chair in NYC
U.S. markets were flat to modestly higher ahead of a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve chief that may give clues about future interest rate hikes
NBC Miami
Peter Thiel's VC Fund Backs TreeCard, a Fintech That Plants Trees When You Spend
TreeCard, a climate-conscious digital money app, raised $23 million from investors including Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, EQT and World Fund. The firm uses 80% of the profits it makes from card interchange fees to plant trees through its partner Ecosia, the Google search rival. The deal underscores increased interest from...
NBC Miami
USMNT Vs. Netherlands 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Or at least in this case, an orange. The United States men’s national team is gearing up for a riveting showdown against the Netherlands in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. With Christian...
Comments / 0