ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russia Risks Causing ‘Nuclear and Radioactive Catastrophe'; Kremlin Says Kyiv Can End the ‘Suffering'

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC, Amanda Macias,CNBC
NBC Miami
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

How to Watch USMNT vs. Iran in 2022 World Cup Group B Finale

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Knockout stage advancement is on the line for both the United States and Iran. The United States men’s national team has yet to win in Qatar, having tied 1-1...
NBC Miami

China Could Reopen in March, But Zero-Covid Has Shaken Confidence in Supply Chains, Economist Says

While Chinese authorities could gradually unwind restrictions in March, zero-Covid policies are starting to hurt global confidence in the country's industrial supply chains, said Li Daokui, Mansfield Freeman professor of economics at China's Tsinghua University. In the short term, supply chains will be largely unaffected since factories are still operating,...
NBC Miami

Energy Markets Are Facing ‘One Or Two Years of Extreme Volatility,' Enel CEO Says

The CEO of Italian power firm Enel told CNBC Tuesday that turbulence in energy markets was likely to persist for some time. "The turbulence we're going to have will remain — it might change a little bit, the pattern, but we're looking at one or two years of extreme volatility in the energy markets," Francesco Starace tells CNBC.
NBC Miami

How to Watch Mexico Vs. Saudi Arabia in Group C World Cup Match

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. El Tri is in desperate need of three points on Wednesday. Mexico heads into its final Group C match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the verge of...
NBC Miami

China's Covid Infections Drop for the First Time in More Than a Week

BEIJING — Mainland China reported the first decline in daily Covid infections in more than a week on Monday. The country said local infections, mostly asymptomatic, totaled 38,421, down from a record high of 40,052 reported for Sunday, according to CNBC calculations of Wind Information data. The last time...
NBC Miami

European Markets Head for Mixed Open as China's Covid Policy Takes Center Stage

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a mixed open as investors continue to monitor news from China over Covid restrictions. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the Asia-Pacific alongside Chinese indexes after media reports said China's state council will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Beijing time.
NBC Miami

Peter Thiel's VC Fund Backs TreeCard, a Fintech That Plants Trees When You Spend

TreeCard, a climate-conscious digital money app, raised $23 million from investors including Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, EQT and World Fund. The firm uses 80% of the profits it makes from card interchange fees to plant trees through its partner Ecosia, the Google search rival. The deal underscores increased interest from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy