Louisville, KY

Loyola Marymount (CA) hosts Bellarmine following Leaupepe’s 29-point outing

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Bellarmine Knights (2-3) at Loyola Marymount Lions (5-2)

Los Angeles; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount (CA) hosts the Bellarmine Knights after Keli Leaupepe scored 29 points in Loyola Marymount (CA)’s 81-80 overtime win over the Morgan State Bears.

The Lions have gone 3-1 in home games. Loyola Marymount (CA) is fifth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 36.4 rebounds. Leaupepe leads the Lions with 7.1 boards.

The Knights have gone 1-3 away from home. Bellarmine is 1-3 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Shelton is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Lions. Chance Stephens is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Loyola Marymount (CA).

Peter Suder is averaging 13.2 points for the Knights. Bash Wieland is averaging 10.0 points for Bellarmine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

