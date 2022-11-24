ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Lindenwood visits No. 16 Illinois after Childs’ 23-point outing

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini after Chris Childs scored 23 points in Lindenwood’s 77-76 overtime victory over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Fighting Illini have gone 3-0 at home. Illinois ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Coleman Hawkins averaging 2.4.

Lindenwood did not play Division I basketball during the 2021-22 season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 21.2 points while shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc. Dain Dainja is shooting 80.0% and averaging 14.0 points for Illinois.

Childs is averaging 17.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Lions. Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for Lindenwood.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Key Illinois RB not active for season finale, per report

The Illinois Fighting Illini are set to take on the Northwestern Wildcats to end the regular season on Saturday. Per Joey Wagner and Jeremy Werner, both of 247Sports, Josh McCray is not traveling with the team to Evanston. In his place, freshman Jordan Anderson made the trip. Anderson has yet to see the field for the Illini.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bielema to coach at Northwestern after difficult week of loss

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will be with his team in Evanston Saturday afternoon when they take the field in the regular season finale at Northwestern. Bielema has had a difficult nine days, losing his mother last Thursday, before his father-in-law Greg Hielsberg passed away on Wednesday. Bielema returned to Champaign late […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

St. Teresa Edges Tri-Valley for 2A Football State Title

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tri-Valley’s quest for a state football championship fell just short Friday. Decatur St. Teresa edged Tri-Valley, 29-22, in the class 2A state title game at Memorial Stadium. The win gives St. Teresa its fourth state title and first since 1979. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on two fourth-down conversions in the second […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
nowdecatur.com

St. Teresa completes the perfect season

November 26, 2022- On Friday afternoon, the St. Teresa Bulldogs completed the perfect season with a 29-22 victory over the Tri-Valley Vikings in the 2022 IHSA Class 2A State Finals. The senior heavy team accomplished what so many teams before them could not. The Bulldogs won a State Championship, and...
WCIA

Williamsville falls in Class 3A state title game, finishes runner-up

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Williamsville had all the makings of a fun afternoon at Memorial Stadium but a 10-0 lead over IC Catholic quickly went south, with the Knights scoring 48 unanswered points on their way to the Class 3A state championship, beating the Bullets 48-17 on Friday. “When you’re in a game like this and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two Illinois correctional workers stabbed

PONTIAC, Ill. (WTVO) — Two correctional workers at Pontiac Correctional Center are recovering after being assaulted with a weapon. It happened Wednesday afternoon. Officers said that an individual assaulted both workers with a homemade weapon. Both were treated for injuries. The facility has been placed on lockdown and the incident is under investigation.
PONTIAC, IL
97X

Illinois Woman Urinates On Police Officers

Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign man recovering after Friday morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — A man was seriously hurt after being shot multiple times Friday morning. The shooting happened on Dennison Drive near Prospect Avenue shortly after midnight. Police said their investigation indicated a group of people were gathered there when an argument started. When the argument escalated, there was an exchange of gunfire. The […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Fire Department respond to home fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a small fire inside a home Saturday noon. The fire happened on West Williams Street in Champaign. When fire crews arrived, they saw moderate smoke coming from the front door of the home. The occupant was outside at the time of the fire and waited for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies Danville shooting victim

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner has released the name of a 38-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in Danville earlier this week. Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Jordan Marvin E. Dye. Officers found Dye late Tuesday night in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets; he had […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Woman injured in Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Culture Connection: New Mexican bakery opens in Arcola

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA) — When you walk in to Panaderia Saldivar, the smell of Mexican sweet bread, or pan dulce, hits you immediately. “People just got to know what we were doing and started liking what we were selling,” explains owner Sandra Saldivar. The Saldivars have been baking for the Arcola community for the past […]
ARCOLA, IL
WCIA

Discover Central Illinois holiday events this weekend

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Christmas season is about to jump in, and Central Illinois is ready with various holiday events. Here are some ideas on how to celebrate the season this weekend. Meet Santa Claus Nov. 26, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 201 Lincoln Square, Urbana Visit Santa Claus and the giant tree at […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
580K+
Post
620M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy