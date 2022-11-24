Read full article on original website
South Korea’s transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday – ministry official
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s transport ministry plans to meet with the striking truckers union on Monday for negotiations, a ministry official said on Saturday. Thousands of unionised truckers on Thursday launched their second major strike in less than six months seeking better pay and working conditions. The action is already disrupting supply chains across the world’s 10th largest economy, affecting automakers, cement and steel producers.
Pakistan interior minister asks former PM Khan to postpone march, cites militant threat
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that former prime minister Imran Khan should postpone the resumption of his protest march to Islamabad from Rawalpindi, stating that there had been threats of attacks from militant groups. Khan has said he would resume his protest march...
Investigation into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider third complaint
LONDON (Reuters) – The scope of an investigation into the behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include a third formal complaint, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokeswoman said on Friday. “I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to...
Uganda’s president extends Ebola epicentre’s quarantine for 21 days
KAMPALA (Reuters) – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has extended a quarantine placed on two districts that are the epicentre of the country’s Ebola outbreak by 21 days, adding that his government’s response to the disease was succeeding. Movement into and out of Mubende and Kassanda districts...
Iran’s Khamenei praises Basij forces for confronting ‘riots’ – TV
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday that Basij militia forces sacrificed their lives in “riots” sparked by the death in custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in September. The Basij force, affiliated with the country’s Revolutionary Guards, has been at...
South Korea’s President Yoon warns of crackdown on striking truckers
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned that the government might step in to break up a nationwide strike by truckers, calling it illegal and unacceptable to take the national supply chain “hostage” during an economic crisis. Thousands of unionised truckers kicked off their second major strike...
France’s Macron on McKinsey investigation: prosecutors will do their work
PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Paris financial prosecutors investigation into the financing of his election campaigns and links with consulting firm McKinsey should proceed and that prosecutors will do their work. “There must be transparency,” Macron told journalists in response to questions about...
Russia’s justice ministry adds Meta to ‘extremist’ list – Kommersant
(Reuters) – Russia’s justice ministry added Facebook-owner Meta Platforms to its register of extremist organisations on Friday, the Kommersant newspaper reported. A Russian court earlier this year ruled Meta had engaged in “extremist activity”. Moscow has restricted access to Facebook and Instagram as part of a campaign against Western social media platforms.
Japan PM Kishida’s approval hits new low after ministers resign
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s public support slipped to a new low in a poll published on Sunday, as a series of cabinet resignations has compounded anger over the ruling party’s ties to a controversial religious group. Support for Kishida’s cabinet fell to 33.1%...
India forms panel to revamp only govt job guarantee scheme – source
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s federal rural development ministry has formed a panel to revamp its only job guarantee scheme in the hope of directing more work to the country’s poorer regions, a senior government official said on Friday. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme,...
German parliament passes welfare reform to boost benefits and training
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s lower and upper houses of parliament passed a welfare reform on Friday that will raise unemployment benefits from the beginning of next year and provide new help to train people who are out of work. The reform is less ambitious than one originally planned...
Kim Jong Un says North Korea’s goal is for world’s strongest nuclear force
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country’s ultimate goal is to possess the world’s most powerful nuclear force, as he promoted dozens of officials and scientists involved in the recent launch of North Korea’s largest ballistic missile, state media reported on Sunday.
Italy PM empowers top aide Butti to oversee fast-broadband strategy – draft
MILAN (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has given cabinet undersecretary Alessio Butti powers to oversee Rome’s strategic policies to develop ultra-fast broadband networks, a government decree seen by Reuters showed on Friday. The move comes ahead of an end-November deadline for state lender Cassa Depositi e...
Putin to meet mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin will on Friday meet the mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine, the Kremlin said, as the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two grinds into its 10th month. The war in Ukraine has killed and wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on...
Decision on North American auto rules dispute ‘imminent’, Canada says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A decision should be made very soon on a dispute pitting Canada and Mexico against the United States on the interpretation of regional trade rules in the auto industry, Canada Minister of International Trade Mary Ng said on Friday. Canada this year joined Mexico in...
Niece of Iran’s Supreme Leader urges world to cut ties with Tehran over unrest – online video
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s niece, a well known rights activist, has called on foreign governments to cut all ties with Tehran over its violent crackdown on popular unrest kindled by the death in police custody of a young woman. A video of a...
More than 15,000 people missing in war in Ukraine, says official
KYIV (Reuters) – More than 15,000 people have gone missing during the war in Ukraine, an official at the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) said on Thursday. The Hague-based organisation, created in the wake of the Balkan wars of the 1990s, opened an office in Kyiv in July to help Ukraine to document and track down missing people.
China reports third consecutive daily record for new COVID cases
BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 35,183 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 25, of which 3,474 were symptomatic and 31,709 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday, setting a new high for the third consecutive day. That compared with 32,943 new cases a day earlier – 3,103 symptomatic...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Power, heat still in short supply
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government appealed to people to conserve energy amid relentless Russian strikes that have halved the country's power capacity, as the United Nations health body warned of a humanitarian disaster in Ukraine this winter.
Venezuela delegation arrives in Mexico for talks with opposition
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A delegation representing the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Mexico City on Friday to sign a “social agreement” with its political opponents, after talks between the two sides have been on ice for more than a year. Mediated by Norway,...
