SFGate
Better Than Revenge: Swifties Help Expose Ticketmaster’s Monopoly
“There’s no nice way to tell 10 million Swifties, ‘There are no tickets,’” said Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino a day after the company’s colossal failure to deliver Taylor Swift tickets to fans who hoped to see her Eras Tour. He added: “So they do what they do and they go to social, and we deal with that every day.”
Cicilline sides with Swifties, demands Ticketmaster investigation
Rep. David Cicilline is urging the Department of Justice to investigate the business practices of the world's largest concert promoter and ticket provider.
Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco
The DOJ is investigating Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation, for its snafu regarding ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour.... The post Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco appeared first on Outsider.
Congress to Hold Antitrust Hearing on Ticketmaster Following Taylor Swift Chaos
Congress is officially set to hold an antitrust hearing on Ticketmaster after the chaos that ensued as a result of Taylor Swift's tour 2023 presale last week, according to Reuters. The hearing will be conducted by a U.S. Senate antitrust panel to highlight the lack of competition within the live...
A.V. Club
Ticketmaster fallout continues: Congress announces hearing after Taylor Swift fiasco
Ticketmaster is facing the music after the epic fiasco surrounding Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Shortly after the cancelation of the public sale for the tour, it was revealed there was already a Justice Department investigation into the service. Now, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights has announced it will hold a hearing “to examine the lack of competition in the ticketing industry.”
Business Insider
A group Taylor Swift fans who are also lawyers is organizing to take on Ticketmaster
Ticketmaster badly botched its sale of Taylor Swift tour tickets last week. The DOJ has launched an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster's parent company. Now groups of lawyers — who are also die-hard Swifties — are mobilizing to advocate for fans. Last week — the week of November 14,...
Taylor Swift Finally Makes The U.S. Government Go After Ticketmaster
Tickets were supposed to officially go on sale this month for Taylor Swift's Eras tour. It, uh, didn't go so well. The 52-date tour will be Swift's first outing since 2018 and bring her across America's finest stadiums during the spring and summer of 2023. In the last four years, the singer-songwriter has released four albums, including this year's "Midnights," and recorded and rereleased two others due to an ongoing dispute for her former label.
The Verge
