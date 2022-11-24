Tickets were supposed to officially go on sale this month for Taylor Swift's Eras tour. It, uh, didn't go so well. The 52-date tour will be Swift's first outing since 2018 and bring her across America's finest stadiums during the spring and summer of 2023. In the last four years, the singer-songwriter has released four albums, including this year's "Midnights," and recorded and rereleased two others due to an ongoing dispute for her former label.

