ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Better Than Revenge: Swifties Help Expose Ticketmaster’s Monopoly

“There’s no nice way to tell 10 million Swifties, ‘There are no tickets,’” said Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino a day after the company’s colossal failure to deliver Taylor Swift tickets to fans who hoped to see her Eras Tour. He added: “So they do what they do and they go to social, and we deal with that every day.”
A.V. Club

Ticketmaster fallout continues: Congress announces hearing after Taylor Swift fiasco

Ticketmaster is facing the music after the epic fiasco surrounding Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Shortly after the cancelation of the public sale for the tour, it was revealed there was already a Justice Department investigation into the service. Now, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights has announced it will hold a hearing “to examine the lack of competition in the ticketing industry.”
TheStreet

Taylor Swift Finally Makes The U.S. Government Go After Ticketmaster

Tickets were supposed to officially go on sale this month for Taylor Swift's Eras tour. It, uh, didn't go so well. The 52-date tour will be Swift's first outing since 2018 and bring her across America's finest stadiums during the spring and summer of 2023. In the last four years, the singer-songwriter has released four albums, including this year's "Midnights," and recorded and rereleased two others due to an ongoing dispute for her former label.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Verge

The DOJ is reportedly investigating rent-setting software company RealPage

The Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division has reportedly opened up an investigation into RealPage, the real estate technology company accused of contributing to higher-than-normal rent prices. According to a report from ProPublica, the DOJ is looking into whether the company’s rent-setting software allows landlords to coordinate and raise rent across the nation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy