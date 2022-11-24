ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Australia told to end new fossil fuel subsidies if it wants Pacific support to host climate summit

Australia must stop subsidising new fossil fuel developments if it is to win a key Pacific nation’s support for its plan to co-host a major UN climate summit in 2026. The Albanese government has launched a campaign at the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt to co-host the annual climate conference with Pacific neighbours in four years. The proposal could bring tens of thousands of people to an Australian city for climate negotiations and advocacy and has won support from the Pacific Islands Forum.
The Associated Press

Australia to make posts public to avoid repeat of power grab

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An inquiry into a former Australian prime minister secretly appointing himself to multiple ministries recommended Friday that all such appointments be made public in the future to preserve trust in government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would recommend his Cabinet accept all of the...
The Independent

‘Brazil is back in the world’: President-elect Lula gets rock-star welcome at Cop27 and vows to save Amazon

Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, universally known as “Lula”, arrived at Cop27 in Egypt on Wednesday to a rock-star welcome and declared: “I am here to say to all of you that Brazil is back in the world.”Hundreds of people overflowed into the hallways as he spoke at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit on Wednesday night following a day of events that included Amazon state leaders. He hugged supporters and took selfies amid chants of “Ole, ole, Lula, Lula.” The arrival of Mr da Silva has been highly-anticipated at the global climate summit as the fate...
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI investigating ‘outrageous’ Chinese police stations in US

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. U.S. authorities are investigating claims that Chinese police are operating clandestine foreign stations in the United States, FBI director Christopher Wray told a Senate hearing on Thursday. Safeguard Defenders, a watchdog that tracks disappearances of critics...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway

Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
travelnoire.com

Expect To Be Fingerprinted Upon Entering Europe In 2023

For years, Europe has been adamant about implementing new systems to keep better track of immigration to the countries within the union. There are already plans in place for the European Union to begin its Entry-Exit System also known as EES. The EES is an automated ‘IT system’ designated for the registration of tourists arriving from countries outside the EU. For example, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
104.1 WIKY

South Korea’s transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday – ministry official

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s transport ministry plans to meet with the striking truckers union on Monday for negotiations, a ministry official said on Saturday. Thousands of unionised truckers on Thursday launched their second major strike in less than six months seeking better pay and working conditions. The action is already disrupting supply chains across the world’s 10th largest economy, affecting automakers, cement and steel producers.
104.1 WIKY

German parliament passes welfare reform to boost benefits and training

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s lower and upper houses of parliament passed a welfare reform on Friday that will raise unemployment benefits from the beginning of next year and provide new help to train people who are out of work. The reform is less ambitious than one originally planned...
104.1 WIKY

Uganda’s president extends Ebola epicentre’s quarantine for 21 days

KAMPALA (Reuters) – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has extended a quarantine placed on two districts that are the epicentre of the country’s Ebola outbreak by 21 days, adding that his government’s response to the disease was succeeding. Movement into and out of Mubende and Kassanda districts...
104.1 WIKY

EU ministers discuss migration after France-Italy spat

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU interior ministers gathered for an emergency meeting on Friday to try and ease resurgent tensions over illegal migration, after the fate of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean triggered harsh words between Paris and Rome. The issue of who should take responsibility for those reaching the wealthy European...

