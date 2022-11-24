Read full article on original website
Australia has to accept Chinese power. But Albanese shows he can ride the tiger | Katharine Murphy
While the PM has already chosen sides in the superpower fight, his diplomatic coup in meeting Xi means he can start building mutual respect with Beijing
Australia told to end new fossil fuel subsidies if it wants Pacific support to host climate summit
Australia must stop subsidising new fossil fuel developments if it is to win a key Pacific nation’s support for its plan to co-host a major UN climate summit in 2026. The Albanese government has launched a campaign at the Cop27 climate talks in Egypt to co-host the annual climate conference with Pacific neighbours in four years. The proposal could bring tens of thousands of people to an Australian city for climate negotiations and advocacy and has won support from the Pacific Islands Forum.
Removal of German colonial-era statue met with cheers in Namibia
WINDHOEK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - A large crane lifted a colonial-era statue of German official Curt von Francois in Namibian capital Windhoek on Wednesday, as a crowd that gathered nearby clapped and hooted in delight.
Australia to make posts public to avoid repeat of power grab
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An inquiry into a former Australian prime minister secretly appointing himself to multiple ministries recommended Friday that all such appointments be made public in the future to preserve trust in government. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would recommend his Cabinet accept all of the...
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
‘Brazil is back in the world’: President-elect Lula gets rock-star welcome at Cop27 and vows to save Amazon
Brazil’s president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, universally known as “Lula”, arrived at Cop27 in Egypt on Wednesday to a rock-star welcome and declared: “I am here to say to all of you that Brazil is back in the world.”Hundreds of people overflowed into the hallways as he spoke at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit on Wednesday night following a day of events that included Amazon state leaders. He hugged supporters and took selfies amid chants of “Ole, ole, Lula, Lula.” The arrival of Mr da Silva has been highly-anticipated at the global climate summit as the fate...
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI investigating ‘outrageous’ Chinese police stations in US
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. U.S. authorities are investigating claims that Chinese police are operating clandestine foreign stations in the United States, FBI director Christopher Wray told a Senate hearing on Thursday. Safeguard Defenders, a watchdog that tracks disappearances of critics...
China taking ‘aggressive’ steps to gut Canada’s democracy, warns Trudeau
The prime minister’s comments come after a news report that Beijing had funded a ‘clandestine network’ of candidates in 2019
BBC
Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway
Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
‘Go back to Africa’: French MP banned after racist outburst in parliament
Sitting suspended after interjection by far-right MP while black member was speaking about migrants
Israel will not cooperate with FBI inquiry into killing of Palestinian American journalist
Defence minister calls investigation into Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing by Israeli army ‘interference in internal affairs’
travelnoire.com
Expect To Be Fingerprinted Upon Entering Europe In 2023
For years, Europe has been adamant about implementing new systems to keep better track of immigration to the countries within the union. There are already plans in place for the European Union to begin its Entry-Exit System also known as EES. The EES is an automated ‘IT system’ designated for the registration of tourists arriving from countries outside the EU. For example, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
104.1 WIKY
South Korea’s transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday – ministry official
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s transport ministry plans to meet with the striking truckers union on Monday for negotiations, a ministry official said on Saturday. Thousands of unionised truckers on Thursday launched their second major strike in less than six months seeking better pay and working conditions. The action is already disrupting supply chains across the world’s 10th largest economy, affecting automakers, cement and steel producers.
104.1 WIKY
German parliament passes welfare reform to boost benefits and training
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s lower and upper houses of parliament passed a welfare reform on Friday that will raise unemployment benefits from the beginning of next year and provide new help to train people who are out of work. The reform is less ambitious than one originally planned...
104.1 WIKY
Uganda’s president extends Ebola epicentre’s quarantine for 21 days
KAMPALA (Reuters) – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has extended a quarantine placed on two districts that are the epicentre of the country’s Ebola outbreak by 21 days, adding that his government’s response to the disease was succeeding. Movement into and out of Mubende and Kassanda districts...
104.1 WIKY
EU ministers discuss migration after France-Italy spat
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU interior ministers gathered for an emergency meeting on Friday to try and ease resurgent tensions over illegal migration, after the fate of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean triggered harsh words between Paris and Rome. The issue of who should take responsibility for those reaching the wealthy European...
Philippines Reports Fresh Clash With China as U.S. Reaffirms Defense Pledge
Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed U.S. defence commitments to the Philippines on Monday.
British man to be deported from Denmark under post-Brexit rules
Will Hill says he was not told of 31 December 2021 deadline for residency application and his wedding plans are now in doubt
EXCLUSIVE: Britain to send Sri Lankan asylum seekers to Rwanda for medical treatment
Three Sri Lankan asylum seekers stranded on Diego Garcia, a remote island in the British Indian Ocean Territory, or BIOT, are expected to be transported to Rwanda for medical treatment, the British foreign office told The New Humanitarian. More than 200 Sri Lankan asylum seekers, mostly ethnic Tamils claiming to...
