OKLAHOMA WATCH: Demand is high, but financial support for Oklahoma’s unpaid caregivers is scarce | News
Francis Johnson spent 25 years in property planning, serving to shoppers put together for an unsure future whereas doing the identical for herself. Johnson thought she had constructed adequate retirement financial savings by 2010 when she moved dwelling from Atlanta to assist care for her growing older mom. That unsure...
Oklahoma House delegation restores access to pharmacies for veterans, service members – Shawnee News-Star
Monday, Representatives Frank Lucas (OK-03), Tom Cole (OK-04), Markwayne Mullin (OK-02), Kevin Hern (OK-01), and Stephanie Bice (OK-05) introduced that Express Scripts (ESI), the pharmacy advantages supervisor for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), will lengthen a further alternative for unbiased and neighborhood pharmacies to be part of the TRICARE Pharmacy fifth Generation (TPharm5) community. On December…
OKLAHOMA WATCH: Forced out: Skyrocketing rent, evictions pushing thousands out of their homes | News
TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The relaxation stand or pack the corridor. It’s acquainted territory for Amy Forsythe. In her earlier job, she helped discover housing for the homeless and eviction courtroom was an everyday cease. Today, Forsythe, 45, is right here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her house.
Man plans run across Texas, starts in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Kenneth Anderlitch began his working journey on Friday, Nov. 25 as he plans to run across Texas, starting his run in El Paso and ending close to the border of Louisiana. He plans on working 50 miles per day. This Thanksgiving Aderlitch’s run honored...
Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case
LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma creator, is on the lookout for solutions to an Arkansas chilly case via her guide and needs to convey consideration to extra circumstances of lacking ladies. For practically three many years, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and loss of life is a thriller to folks simply down the...
As Florida tries to change ‘Resign to run’ laws, Mayor curry wants voters to implement them in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Florida Republican lawmakers are in search of the state to change “Resign to run” legal guidelines so Gov. Ron DeSantis can feasibly run for president with out resigning as governor. Locally, Duval County Republican Mayor Lenny Curry is pushing for Jacksonville voters to go a “Resign to run” legislation.
OKLAHOMA WATCH: High school senior takes concurrent enrollment complaint to state board | News
[This article was originally delivered to subscribers of our Education Watch newsletter. Sign up now to receive Education Watch directly in your inbox.]. A excessive school senior says Harding Charter Preparatory High School denied her the chance to take school courses subsequent semester via concurrent enrollment. School leaders say she didn’t ask in time, and including school courses to her schedule now might jeopardize her skill to graduate.
This affluent city in Mexico has become a waystation for migrants with eyes on Texas
MONTERREY — Graced with Lone Star manufacturers like H-E-B, Whataburger and 7-Eleven, this affluent city in northeastern Mexico is dwelling to international conglomerates and posh neighborhoods, having fun with sturdy financial and cultural ties to Dallas-Fort Worth. It’s a mere two-hour drive from the Texas border. Francisco Contreras,...
Celebrate Small Business Saturday with the 3rd Annual Oklahoma Pint Day – FOX23 News
TULSA, Okla. — The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma (CBAO) is happy to announce the 3rd Annual Oklahoma Pint Day Saturday, November 26 to have a good time Small Business Saturday and encourages beer followers to help Oklahoma breweries. To have a good time, the public is invited out...
After Feds order NJ to Stop Snarky Highway Signs, What About Texas? – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Snarky digital indicators on New Jersey roads and highways designed to seize consideration are being focused by the federal authorities, leaving some questioning if Texas indicators could also be subsequent. NBC New York reported final week that The Federal Highway Administration advised the New Jersey Department of Transportation to take...
UPDATED: Suspect in Lacey slayings arrested in Florida | National News
Nov. 22—LACEY — The suspect in the execution-style murders of 4 folks at a marijuana develop operation close to Lacey has been arrested in Miami Beach, Fla. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in an e-mail launched Tuesday night that the person, Wu Chen, 45, was arrested simply after 4 p.m. central time with out incident by Miami Beach (Fla.) Police Department officers.
Suspected Bloomington restaurant killer arrested in Oklahoma
One day after the “cold-blooded” murder inside a Bloomington restaurant on Friday, police have made an arrest. In a Thanksgiving Day announcement, Bloomington PD stated detectives developed leads and recognized the suspect automobile – a white Mercedes Sprinter van with no license plates – and labored with legislation enforcement in Kansas and Oklahoma, with the 47-year-old Texas man in the end taken into custody in Oklahoma round 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
More severe storms expected Tuesday night in Oklahoma
TIMELINES FOR SEVERE WEATHER MOVING IN THIS EVENING. WE ARE WATCHING OUT ACROSS WESTERN OKLAHOMA UNTIL 7:00. ANYTHING THAYOT SEE ALL BY ITSELF WEST OF ELK CITYN I NORTH CHEYENNE WILL CERTAINLY POSE A DAMANGGI TORDONA THREAT. UNTIL 9:00 COMGIN IN TO WOODWARD WEST OF FAIRVIEW. WE WILL NOW SEE A NEA LINE AT 1130. 1130 — 11:30. THE STORMS WILLAIIN W HAWAII — HANG OUT. AFRTE MIDNIGHT THE STORMS WILL MOVE OVER CENTRAL OKLAHA.OM WITH WINDS OVER 80 MILES PER HOUR AND A QUICK SPIN UP RNTOADO THREAT. STORM SLOWLY WEAKENGNI AS IT COMES TO OKC RIGHT AROUND 6:00 A.M.. WE WL ILSTILL BE ON THE RADAR EAST OF I 35 AS IT ADVA.
Florida man caught with 959 marijuana plants: deputies
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they discovered over 950 marijuana crops and round 10 kilos of dried marijuana product at a property on Wednesday. The sheriff’s workplace mentioned somebody reported the marijuana rising operation close to Galbreth Road and Bergemann...
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
Authorities identify Atlanta 5-year-old, Florida woman killed in Thanksgiving wrong-way crash – WSB-TV Channel 2
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies launched the identities of the woman and youngster killed in a wrong-way crash. Bibb County Sheriff officers stated the crash occurred round 4 a.m. on Interstate 75 when a Chevrolet Tahoe was touring north in the southbound lanes close to the Bass Road ramp.
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office warns people to be on the lookout for Black Friday crooks
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Black Friday begins the Christmas buying vacation season. Thousands of Oklahomans are anticipated to hit the shops at this time trying to lower your expenses. But the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is warning about crooks who’re additionally trying to rating a deal by stealing your...
