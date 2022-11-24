Read full article on original website
No. 24 Purdue routs No. 6 Gonzaga in tourney semifinal
Zach Edey scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds as No. 24 Purdue defeated No. 6 Gonzaga 84-66 in the
Look: 2 College Basketball Players Ejected After Slapping Each Other
Two players were ejected during Saturday's college basketball matchup between Bryant and Syracuse. Syracuse guard Judah Mintz was frustrated with a call and took his anger out with a light slap to the face of Bryant's Doug Edert. After a moment of shock and confusion, Edert responded with a harder slap of his own.
Yardbarker
Bellarmine continues historic basketball tour at UCLA
Division I upstart Bellarmine continues a tour through college basketball history on Sunday when it visits No. 19-ranked UCLA in Los Angeles. The Bruins (4-2) welcome the Knights to Pauley Pavilion for Sunday's contest, the fourth leg of a five-game road trip for a Bellarmine program in its third season of Division I competition.
FOX Sports
No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Xavier Musketeers play in Portland, Oregon
Xavier Musketeers (4-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -7; over/under is 159.5. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the Xavier Musketeers in Portland, Oregon. The Bulldogs have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Gonzaga is the top team in the WCC with 38.3 points in...
Vote now: Who is the best freshman in college basketball?
We want to hear from you: Which young hooper will become the next college sensation?
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1
Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Gonzaga to face Purdue Boilermakers in PK85 semifinals
The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-1) take on the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers (4-0) in the semifinal round of the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon on Friday. Gonzaga is riding high following its dominant performance over Portland State in the PK85's opening round on Thursday. Six Zags ...
Duke basketball heats up in first half against Xavier
After a lackluster start that turned into a frustratingly ugly 54-51 win over the Oregon State Beavers on Thanksgiving, Duke basketball was looking for an explosive start in its Phil Knight Legacy semifinal matchup against the Xavier Musketeers (4-1, 0-0 Big East) in Portland, Ore., on Friday. And 7-foot freshman...
CBS Sports
Michigan State vs. Alabama odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 24 predictions from proven model
The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans will take on the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide in a Thanksgiving matchup in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The game will be the first meeting between the programs since 1998, when the Spartans took a 75-58 victory. This time around, the Spartans (3-1) will be without senior forward Malik Hall (foot) who was averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds for Michigan State this season. Meanwhile, Alabama (4-0) has had sensational play from a pair of freshmen in Brandon Miller and Rylan Griffen to start the year.
Defense reigns as Whitharral football knocks off Balmorhea to advance to state semifinals
HERMLEIGH — Who says all six-man football is high-scoring? Whitharral showed Saturday what a stout defense can do for a team: guide the way to the state semifinals. The Panthers pitched a first-half shutout, thanks in part to pivotal goal-line plays by freshman Brent Robinson, en route to a 34-20 win over Balmorhea in...
Scouting preview: Xavier
Florida is set to take on Xavier in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. ET in Portland, Oregon. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and can be streamed on ESPN+. Coming off a solid season in which it went 23-13 overall...
