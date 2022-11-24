The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans will take on the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide in a Thanksgiving matchup in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The game will be the first meeting between the programs since 1998, when the Spartans took a 75-58 victory. This time around, the Spartans (3-1) will be without senior forward Malik Hall (foot) who was averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds for Michigan State this season. Meanwhile, Alabama (4-0) has had sensational play from a pair of freshmen in Brandon Miller and Rylan Griffen to start the year.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO