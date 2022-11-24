ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Bellarmine continues historic basketball tour at UCLA

Division I upstart Bellarmine continues a tour through college basketball history on Sunday when it visits No. 19-ranked UCLA in Los Angeles. The Bruins (4-2) welcome the Knights to Pauley Pavilion for Sunday's contest, the fourth leg of a five-game road trip for a Bellarmine program in its third season of Division I competition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Xavier Musketeers play in Portland, Oregon

Xavier Musketeers (4-2) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gonzaga -7; over/under is 159.5. BOTTOM LINE: The No. 6 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the Xavier Musketeers in Portland, Oregon. The Bulldogs have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Gonzaga is the top team in the WCC with 38.3 points in...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1

Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
TEMPE, AZ
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball heats up in first half against Xavier

After a lackluster start that turned into a frustratingly ugly 54-51 win over the Oregon State Beavers on Thanksgiving, Duke basketball was looking for an explosive start in its Phil Knight Legacy semifinal matchup against the Xavier Musketeers (4-1, 0-0 Big East) in Portland, Ore., on Friday. And 7-foot freshman...
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

Michigan State vs. Alabama odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 24 predictions from proven model

The No. 12 Michigan State Spartans will take on the No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide in a Thanksgiving matchup in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. The game will be the first meeting between the programs since 1998, when the Spartans took a 75-58 victory. This time around, the Spartans (3-1) will be without senior forward Malik Hall (foot) who was averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds for Michigan State this season. Meanwhile, Alabama (4-0) has had sensational play from a pair of freshmen in Brandon Miller and Rylan Griffen to start the year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Scouting preview: Xavier

Florida is set to take on Xavier in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. ET in Portland, Oregon. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and can be streamed on ESPN+. Coming off a solid season in which it went 23-13 overall...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy