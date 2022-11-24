Read full article on original website
Related
KSBW.com
Small Business Saturday, November 26, on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26, and local shops, boutiques, and restaurants are gearing up, and this year it takes on greater meaning. With many concerned about economic uncertainty and inflation impacting consumer budgets small businesses are forced to compete with big box stores, while still facing challenges from the pandemic.
Santa Cruz day trip: Appealing new dining, drinking spots
If you’re looking for a destination for a day trip to Santa Cruz, check out the westside of town, specifically the area around the Swift Street Courtyard. The area has been a shopping and dining mecca for nearly 20 years, but new restaurants, shops and breweries keep popping up in its old industrial buildings. It’s Santa Cruz’s version of Fourth Street in Berkeley, and a lot different than Surf City’s downtown or boardwalk areas.
montereycountyweekly.com
Advice from the pros on how to shop, and donate, at Goodwill Central Coast.
About 2,000 donations, many with multiple items, come to Goodwill Central Coast every day. “We don’t focus a lot on what we don’t take. We train our folks to be as accepting as possible,” says Alan Martinson, vice president of retail and e-commerce. That means sometimes...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Akira Sushi Happy Hour
Don’t get me wrong. Akira Sushi Aptos, hidden away on the back side of a retail plaza, was a Found Treasure at first sight, even at, say, 1:01pm. It’s clean, stylish, playful, with all sorts of alluring hand rolls (like the Hand Grenade), vegetarian rolls (including Silence of the Yams), “basic” rolls (yes to the Baby Yoda) and over-the-top “makizushi” special rolls (note the Wonder Woo, “O” Face and Soquel Avenue) appearing across 10 pages of the menu, along with some udon, salads, sashimi, nigiri, desserts and a strong list of sakes.
Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast and shoppers were waiting in line for the latest deals. Shoppers in Salinas were lined up at Walmart on North Davis Road and Target on North Main Street. Walmart had an estimated 70 people in line while Target had an estimated 50 people in The post Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
A Holiday meal and clothes giveaway in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — On Nov. 22, more than 300 farm worker families received a holiday meal, shoes and clothes for their children. The event was put together by the non-profit organization, Celebration Nation Foundation, an organization that aims to give back to farm workers. Flor Martinez Zaragoza started the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic, but continued her work because the need to support farmworkers has not stopped.
montereycountyweekly.com
Goodwill Central Coast’s massive operation has a hub in Salinas. But it’s less about retail than workforce.
The first thing a visitor to Goodwill Central Coast’s Salinas headquarters notices is its sheer size. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse has 21 loading docks, and trucks come and go daily, delivering donated goods from over a dozen locations. Goods are sorted, priced and tagged, then shipped out daily to stores, which receive new secondhand goods every day.
‘A secret till you find it’: Jesse James once threw ‘em back at this California bar
How the strange and famous seem to stumble upon California's second-oldest bar.
benitolink.com
Hollister’s newest dining experience gets ready for its Nov. 25 grand opening
With the launch date initially scheduled for a year ago, The Baler Restaurant at the Pendergrass will open to the public for dinner on Nov 25 after a successful—if slightly shaky—soft opening Nov. 23. “That evening was a good experience, for the most part,” said Yvonne Sanchez, who...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Monterey, California
Once the “Sardine Capital of the World,” the Monterey of the 1900s looks quite a bit different from the Monterey we know today. Though writers and artists alike have long called Monterey home, seeking to immortalize its beauty, this seaside city was more known for its fisheries than for its tourism.
tpgonlinedaily.com
Aptos Times: December 1, 2022
Aptos Girls’ Tennis Co-Champs!, By Tammi Brown • Cabrillo College to Change Name: Board Agrees Explorer’s Name No Longer Fits • CASA Welcomes New Advocates • Fired Employees Sue Nike, NBA Over Covid Vaccine Mandate, By Jondi Gumz • Giving To The Givers • Can Audio Recordings Solve Court Reporter Shortage? • Need a One of a Kind Gift? Try Library Friends Bookstore, By Toni Campbell • Adopt a Family for Christmas: There Are Many Ways to Have a Meaningful Holiday • Emeril in the Kitchen in Pajaro Valley, By Jondi Gumz • Agapé Dance Presents The Nutcracker • Dientes, Santa Cruz Community Health Hiring for New Clinics • Fair Manager, Barns on Board Agenda Dec. 6 • Santa Cruz Seahawks Eye National Title, Again, By Kieran Kelly • Strike Out Against Cancer Raises Over $59,000 … and much more!
KSBW.com
The opening of ice skating by the bay in Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay will return to Monterey is returning this Friday, Nov. 25. The rink is located in Custom House Plaza. The rink will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Adjusted hours will be on Dec. 5 through 12 and again on Dec. 12 to 15, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
SPCA Monterey County held their Black Friday adoption event
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): SPCA Monterey County held their Black Friday adoption event. Adopters got to pick their price on all adoptable animals at the shelter. The adoptions include the pet's surgery, permanent microchip identification, vaccinations and a health evaluation. We have more info on tonight's newscasts. If you are looking to adopt a pet then The post SPCA Monterey County held their Black Friday adoption event appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Sometimes, local stories evolve slowly over the course of years.
Pam Marino here, reflecting on one of the gratifying parts of working at the Weekly—many times we have a front-row seat to a story as it evolves over an extended period of time. We get to watch an issue unfold or an individual’s or group’s quest toward achieving an important goal progress, which we in turn share with our readers.
benitolink.com
California Rangeland Trust to purchase 4k acres for conservation easement near Hollister
Imperial Wildlife Area wetlands. Photo by Chadd Santerre, Wetland Programs Supervisor, California Waterfowl Association. Information provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. At its Nov. 15, 2022 quarterly meeting, the Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB) approved approximately $24.46 million in grants to help restore and protect fish and wildlife...
Wilder Ranch State Park to conduct prescribed burns until December 3rd
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you happen to see smoke in Santa Cruz County throughout the weekend do not be alarmed. California State Parks announced on Friday afternoon they will continue with prescribed burns at Wilder Ranch State Park. The burns will take place between the Eucalyptus Loop Trail and the Long Meadow Trail. State The post Wilder Ranch State Park to conduct prescribed burns until December 3rd appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — An unassuming Santa Cruz woman is one step closer to becoming a saint after her cause advanced last week at the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Cora Evans was born in Utah in 1904 to an infamous family of polygamists. When she was 20,...
pajaronian.com
Land Trust conserves 178-acre farmland
WATSONVILLE—The Land Trust of Santa Cruz County recently announced that it secured a conservation easement for the 178-acre Tynan Ranch, located one-half mile from the current urban growth line of the City of Watsonville off of Lakeview Road. Tynan Ranch has been in production for over a century and...
NBC Bay Area
Morgan Hill Community Still Dealing with Wild Pigs Problem
The clear, cool and dry weather is adding to a long-running pig problem in the South Bay. The people who live in the hilltop communities in Morgan Hill said they are definitely frustrated with the damage and mental stress caused by the wild pigs. As the problems and the size of the packs, keep growing.
SFGate
First-ever documented newborn humpback whale calf seen off Monterey coast
MONTEREY, Calif. — A Monterey Bay whale-watching company has documented the first-ever newborn humpback calf found off the Monterey coast. Monterey Bay Whale Watch Company was hosting a whale-watching tour on Nov. 4 when they noticed something unusual in the water. A drone flight by Evan Brodsky, the crew's resident cinematographer, captured the moment: A newborn humpback whale calf alongside its mother, something that had never been documented in Monterey Bay.
Comments / 0