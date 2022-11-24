ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MediView and GE Healthcare to Bring Augmented Reality Solutions to Medical Imaging for the Interventional Space

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, and MediView XR, Inc., a leading clinical augmented reality med-tech company, announced today their collaboration to integrate medical imaging into mixed reality solutions through the development of the OmnifyXR™ Interventional Suite System. 1 MediView’s current technology platform leverages spatial computing and mixed reality, united with medical imaging in combining augmented reality visualization, seamless remote collaboration and evidence-based clinical insights. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005691/en/ MediView and GE Healthcare to bring augmented reality solutions to medical imaging for the interventional space (Photo: Business Wire)
The Across Protocol (ACX) will be launched on MEXC on November 28

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2022) – On November 28, MEXC Global Exchange will open and launch the Across Protocol (ACX) and ACX/USDT transactions. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. Across Protocol is built on UMA’s Optimistic oracle machine, which supports cross-chain...

