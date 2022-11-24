Read full article on original website
Related
Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation
Days after flocking to stores on Black Friday, consumers are turning online for Cyber Monday to score more discounts on gifts and other items that have ballooned in price because of high inflation.
MediView and GE Healthcare to Bring Augmented Reality Solutions to Medical Imaging for the Interventional Space
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, and MediView XR, Inc., a leading clinical augmented reality med-tech company, announced today their collaboration to integrate medical imaging into mixed reality solutions through the development of the OmnifyXR™ Interventional Suite System. 1 MediView’s current technology platform leverages spatial computing and mixed reality, united with medical imaging in combining augmented reality visualization, seamless remote collaboration and evidence-based clinical insights. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005691/en/ MediView and GE Healthcare to bring augmented reality solutions to medical imaging for the interventional space (Photo: Business Wire)
itbusinessnet.com
The Across Protocol (ACX) will be launched on MEXC on November 28
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2022) – On November 28, MEXC Global Exchange will open and launch the Across Protocol (ACX) and ACX/USDT transactions. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. Across Protocol is built on UMA’s Optimistic oracle machine, which supports cross-chain...
Comments / 0