4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Loses WR Commit Anthony Evans
After virtually per week of nothing however optimistic recruiting momentum, Oklahoma suffered a serious setback on Friday. Anthony Evans, a 4-star vast receiver within the 2023 class and one of many quickest highschool soccer gamers within the nation, introduced through Twitter that he’s decommitted from OU and has flipped to Georgia, in keeping with Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Fairview beats Stroud 27-21 for semifinal berth | Sports
KINGFISHER — Jax Bernard excelled along with his arm and his foot as No. 4-ranked Fairview held off upset-minded Stroud, 27-21 within the Class A quarterfinals Friday night time. Bernard’s area targets of 28 and 24 yards proved to be the distinction within the sport. He additionally threw landing...
Five takeaways from Sooners win over Texas Tech. Gabriel and Mims have career games
Oklahoma and Texas Tech have had historical past of high-scoring games in the course of the sequence historical past. Six years in the past in Lubbock, Oklahoma and Texas Tech mixed for over 1,700 complete yards. Although they didn’t attain the mark Saturday, each collected their very own huge offensive...
Texas Tech’s win vs. Oklahoma boosts confidence in Joey McGuire
Texas Tech had a rollercoaster win over Oklahoma to knock off the Sooners for the primary time since 2011. This marks the primary season that the Red Raiders knocked off Oklahoma and Texas in the identical season. It’s additionally the primary season since 2009 the place Texas Tech has completed with a successful file in Big 12. It’s a feat that’s much more spectacular contemplating its Joey McGuire’s first season on the helm. With the historic common season in the books, followers poured out pleasure over Texas Tech’s future.
Daily Bullets (Nov. 3): Big 12 Talking with a New Team, Will Spencer Sanders Play?
Thanks for stopping by – right here’s your every day dose of Oklahoma State sports activities news. • Cowboy Basketball opens the season tonight (*12*) • Gonzaga is reportedly in (preliminary) talks with the Big 12 about becoming a member of the convention – CBS wrote more on the event right here in case you’re.
Updated Oklahoma State football bowl projections ahead of final regular season week
Oklahoma State football owns one of the longest energetic bowl streaks within the FBS with appearances in 16 consecutive seasons courting again to 2006. The Cowboys have already secured bowl eligibility for this season as they appear to finish the yr on a excessive be aware as soon as once more. Head coach Mike Gundy has led his program to bowl wins in 5 of the final six years. Oklahoma State improved to 21-11-0 (.656) in bowl video games after its victory over Notre Dame within the Fiesta Bowl final season. The Pokes now personal the second-highest successful proportion amongst groups with 20 bowl appearances, and highest amongst groups with 30.
Notre Dame graduate transfer DL Jacob Lacey picks Oklahoma over a host of other contenders
Before the Thanksgiving leftovers might make their option to tupperwares on Thursday afternoon, Sooner Nation obtained yet one more blessing for which to be grateful, as Oklahoma picked up its fourth dedication of the week courtesy of Jacob Lacey. After an unofficial go to to Norman on Nov. 5, the...
Oklahoma Lands Commitment From Former Four-Star, Notre Dame Defensive Tackle
On Thursday, Oklahoma picked up a dedication from former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey. Lacey, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive deal with from Bowling Green, KY, was a 4-star prospect when he graduated highschool in 2019. According to 247 Sports, he was nationally ranked because the No. 15 defensive deal with within the nation. He selected the Fighting Irish over Cincinnati, Clemson, and hometown favourite Kentucky.
West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Prediction Game Preview
West Virginia vs Oklahoma State prediction, sport preview, methods to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26. West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Prediction Game Preview. Record: West Virginia (4-7), Oklahoma State (7-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why West Virginia Will Win. The Oklahoma State offense...
How to watch OU vs. Texas Tech
NORMAN, Okla. — After an exhilarating triumph on their very own Senior Night, the Sooners will now look to spoil Texas Tech’s at Jones AT&T Stadium. They trip into this common season finale on a 10-game successful streak within the sequence and proudly owning a 23-6 benefit all-time between the 2.
Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Due to irritation in one among Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will likely be unable to make her conventional pre-game run and lead the group onto the sphere for the Texas Tech University soccer game on Saturday (Nov. 26) in opposition to the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
How to watch Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday’s NCAAB game
The Oklahoma Sooners will sq. off towards the Nebraska Cornhuskers at 5 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Field House. Both groups come into the game bolstered by wins of their earlier video games. Oklahoma got here out on high in a nail-biter towards the South Alabama Jaguars final Friday,...
Person Killed In Shooting In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are investigating after one individual was shot close to NW tenth St. and Meridian Ave. on Friday afternoon. According to police, a person driving a hearse shot at one other individual, wounding them. The sufferer was taken to OU Health in severe situation the place they died...
21-Year-Old Killed In NW OKC Crash
A 21-year-old was killed in a automobile crash early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, in line with authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol mentioned the crash occurred on the westbound lanes of I-44 at North Pennsylvania Avenue. Troopers are nonetheless investigating what occurred within the crash. Troopers mentioned a pedestrian,...
Suspect In Custody After Deadly Shooting In NW Oklahoma City
— Oklahoma City police are investigating after one particular person was shot close to NW tenth St. and Meridian Ave. on Friday afternoon. According to police, a person driving a hearse shot at one other particular person, wounding them. The sufferer was taken to OU Health in critical situation the...
Security Guard Shoots, Kills Armed Suspect At NW Oklahoma City Dispensary
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police stated a safety guard shot and killed an armed theft suspect at a dispensary Thursday morning. Police stated the suspect entered a Mango Cannabis dispensary on the Northwest Expressway with a weapon round 11 a.m. Authorities stated the safety guard confronted the suspect...
Sheriff denies going easy on Oklahoma governor’s son found intoxicated by deputies: Report
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt‘s son was found intoxicated by native deputies on Halloween final month after they have been alerted to a case filled with firearms positioned in a parking zone of a close-by haunted home. The guns got here from the truck of 20-year-old John Andrew Stitt, who...
OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives
The Oklahoma City Police Department is working laborious to maintain folks with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and different constraints from smaller businesses throughout the state at the moment are forcing them to make the drive to the county the place the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply...
OKC Police identify suspect using facial recognition
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City police officer trying to assist a gunshot sufferer made a startling discovery using facial recognition software program. Investigators mentioned the person was mysteriously dropped off on the hospital Monday night with a gunshot would to his leg. He recognized himself as...
OK toddler born with spinal defect becomes real-life Forrest Gump
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR)- About two years in the past, a Midwest City household was given the news their new child would have a spinal defect and that she might by no means have the ability to stroll, however now their daughter is operating, climbing, and swinging. “We thought on...
