Oklahoma City, OK



Oklahoma Loses WR Commit Anthony Evans

After virtually per week of nothing however optimistic recruiting momentum, Oklahoma suffered a serious setback on Friday. Anthony Evans, a 4-star vast receiver within the 2023 class and one of many quickest highschool soccer gamers within the nation, introduced through Twitter that he’s decommitted from OU and has flipped to Georgia, in keeping with Hayes Fawcett of On3.
NORMAN, OK


Fairview beats Stroud 27-21 for semifinal berth | Sports

KINGFISHER — Jax Bernard excelled along with his arm and his foot as No. 4-ranked Fairview held off upset-minded Stroud, 27-21 within the Class A quarterfinals Friday night time. Bernard’s area targets of 28 and 24 yards proved to be the distinction within the sport. He additionally threw landing...
FAIRVIEW, OK


Texas Tech’s win vs. Oklahoma boosts confidence in Joey McGuire

Texas Tech had a rollercoaster win over Oklahoma to knock off the Sooners for the primary time since 2011. This marks the primary season that the Red Raiders knocked off Oklahoma and Texas in the identical season. It’s additionally the primary season since 2009 the place Texas Tech has completed with a successful file in Big 12. It’s a feat that’s much more spectacular contemplating its Joey McGuire’s first season on the helm. With the historic common season in the books, followers poured out pleasure over Texas Tech’s future.
LUBBOCK, TX


Updated Oklahoma State football bowl projections ahead of final regular season week

Oklahoma State football owns one of the longest energetic bowl streaks within the FBS with appearances in 16 consecutive seasons courting again to 2006. The Cowboys have already secured bowl eligibility for this season as they appear to finish the yr on a excessive be aware as soon as once more. Head coach Mike Gundy has led his program to bowl wins in 5 of the final six years. Oklahoma State improved to 21-11-0 (.656) in bowl video games after its victory over Notre Dame within the Fiesta Bowl final season. The Pokes now personal the second-highest successful proportion amongst groups with 20 bowl appearances, and highest amongst groups with 30.
STILLWATER, OK


Oklahoma Lands Commitment From Former Four-Star, Notre Dame Defensive Tackle

On Thursday, Oklahoma picked up a dedication from former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey. Lacey, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive deal with from Bowling Green, KY, was a 4-star prospect when he graduated highschool in 2019. According to 247 Sports, he was nationally ranked because the No. 15 defensive deal with within the nation. He selected the Fighting Irish over Cincinnati, Clemson, and hometown favourite Kentucky.
NORMAN, OK


West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Prediction Game Preview

West Virginia vs Oklahoma State prediction, sport preview, methods to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26. West Virginia vs Oklahoma State Prediction Game Preview. Record: West Virginia (4-7), Oklahoma State (7-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why West Virginia Will Win. The Oklahoma State offense...
STILLWATER, OK


How to watch OU vs. Texas Tech

NORMAN, Okla. — After an exhilarating triumph on their very own Senior Night, the Sooners will now look to spoil Texas Tech’s at Jones AT&T Stadium. They trip into this common season finale on a 10-game successful streak within the sequence and proudly owning a 23-6 benefit all-time between the 2.
NORMAN, OK


Masked Rider unavailable for pre-game run at Texas Tech-Oklahoma game

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Due to irritation in one among Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will likely be unable to make her conventional pre-game run and lead the group onto the sphere for the Texas Tech University soccer game on Saturday (Nov. 26) in opposition to the University of Oklahoma at Jones AT&T Stadium.
LUBBOCK, TX


Person Killed In Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police are investigating after one individual was shot close to NW tenth St. and Meridian Ave. on Friday afternoon. According to police, a person driving a hearse shot at one other individual, wounding them. The sufferer was taken to OU Health in severe situation the place they died...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK


21-Year-Old Killed In NW OKC Crash

A 21-year-old was killed in a automobile crash early Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, in line with authorities. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol mentioned the crash occurred on the westbound lanes of I-44 at North Pennsylvania Avenue. Troopers are nonetheless investigating what occurred within the crash. Troopers mentioned a pedestrian,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK


Suspect In Custody After Deadly Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

— Oklahoma City police are investigating after one particular person was shot close to NW tenth St. and Meridian Ave. on Friday afternoon. According to police, a person driving a hearse shot at one other particular person, wounding them. The sufferer was taken to OU Health in critical situation the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK


OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives

The Oklahoma City Police Department is working laborious to maintain folks with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and different constraints from smaller businesses throughout the state at the moment are forcing them to make the drive to the county the place the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK


OKC Police identify suspect using facial recognition

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City police officer trying to assist a gunshot sufferer made a startling discovery using facial recognition software program. Investigators mentioned the person was mysteriously dropped off on the hospital Monday night with a gunshot would to his leg. He recognized himself as...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK


OK toddler born with spinal defect becomes real-life Forrest Gump

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR)- About two years in the past, a Midwest City household was given the news their new child would have a spinal defect and that she might by no means have the ability to stroll, however now their daughter is operating, climbing, and swinging. “We thought on...
MIDWEST CITY, OK

