Read full article on original website
Related
MediView and GE Healthcare to Bring Augmented Reality Solutions to Medical Imaging for the Interventional Space
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 28, 2022-- GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, and MediView XR, Inc., a leading clinical augmented reality med-tech company, announced today their collaboration to integrate medical imaging into mixed reality solutions through the development of the OmnifyXR™ Interventional Suite System. 1 MediView’s current technology platform leverages spatial computing and mixed reality, united with medical imaging in combining augmented reality visualization, seamless remote collaboration and evidence-based clinical insights. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005691/en/ MediView and GE Healthcare to bring augmented reality solutions to medical imaging for the interventional space (Photo: Business Wire)
Happi
Lumene Names Alain Mavon VP of R&D and Sustainability
Lumene Group, Finland, has appointed industry veteran Alain Mavon to serve as its new VP of R&D and sustainability. Dr. Mavon, together with his team, is responsible for new ingredients, formulations and testing, regulation, QA, packaging, and sustainability. He continues Tiina Isohanni's pioneering work in harnessing the raw materials of Nordic nature in cosmetics as well as the development of comprehensive circular economy principles within personal care, said Lumene Group.
Happi
Is the US Tipping Toward Recession?
While economic momentum has protected the US economy this year, what's around the bend in 2023 is the bigger worry, says American credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings. Extremely high prices and aggressive rate hikes will weigh on affordability and aggregate demand. With the Russia-Ukraine conflict ongoing, tensions over Taiwan escalating, and the China slowdown exacerbating supply-chain and pricing pressures, the US economy appears to be teetering toward recession.
Comments / 0