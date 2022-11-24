Lumene Group, Finland, has appointed industry veteran Alain Mavon to serve as its new VP of R&D and sustainability. Dr. Mavon, together with his team, is responsible for new ingredients, formulations and testing, regulation, QA, packaging, and sustainability. He continues Tiina Isohanni's pioneering work in harnessing the raw materials of Nordic nature in cosmetics as well as the development of comprehensive circular economy principles within personal care, said Lumene Group.

18 HOURS AGO