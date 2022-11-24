Goodwill Central Coast’s massive operation has a hub in Salinas. But it’s less about retail than workforce.

Don’t get me wrong. Akira Sushi Aptos, hidden away on the back side of a retail plaza, was a Found Treasure at first sight, even at, say, 1:01pm. It’s clean, stylish, playful, with all sorts of alluring hand rolls (like the Hand Grenade), vegetarian rolls (including Silence of the Yams), “basic” rolls (yes to the Baby Yoda) and over-the-top “makizushi” special rolls (note the Wonder Woo, “O” Face and Soquel Avenue) appearing across 10 pages of the menu, along with some udon, salads, sashimi, nigiri, desserts and a strong list of sakes.

APTOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO