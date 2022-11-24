Goodwill Central Coast’s massive operation has a hub in Salinas. But it’s less about retail than workforce.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Related
KSBW.com
Small Business Saturday, November 26, on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26, and local shops, boutiques, and restaurants are gearing up, and this year it takes on greater meaning. With many concerned about economic uncertainty and inflation impacting consumer budgets small businesses are forced to compete with big box stores, while still facing challenges from the pandemic.
Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast and shoppers were waiting in line for the latest deals. Shoppers in Salinas were lined up at Walmart on North Davis Road and Target on North Main Street. Walmart had an estimated 70 people in line while Target had an estimated 50 people in The post Black Friday has arrived on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
A European winter wonderland arrives in East Palo Alto
Four Seasons transforms outdoor terrace into holiday pop-up with chalets, fondue, skating rink. On a recent Friday evening, a group of children skated around an ice rink surrounded by holiday lights and frosted Christmas trees as white flakes swirled around them overhead. Surrounding the rink, small groups of friends and family sipped mulled wine and dined on cheese fondue, enjoying the ambiance of wooden chalets where fire pits burned brightly.
corpmagazine.com
BrightDrop Set to be One of the Fastest Companies in History to Reach $1 Billion in Revenue
PALO ALTO, Calif. – BrightDrop shared today with investors that it is on track to reach $1 billion in revenue in 2023, making it one of the fastest companies to ever hit that milestone. The company also confirmed that it is set to generate up to $10 billion in revenue and reach 20% profit margins by the end of the decade.
Santa Cruz day trip: Appealing new dining, drinking spots
If you’re looking for a destination for a day trip to Santa Cruz, check out the westside of town, specifically the area around the Swift Street Courtyard. The area has been a shopping and dining mecca for nearly 20 years, but new restaurants, shops and breweries keep popping up in its old industrial buildings. It’s Santa Cruz’s version of Fourth Street in Berkeley, and a lot different than Surf City’s downtown or boardwalk areas.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Monterey, California
Once the “Sardine Capital of the World,” the Monterey of the 1900s looks quite a bit different from the Monterey we know today. Though writers and artists alike have long called Monterey home, seeking to immortalize its beauty, this seaside city was more known for its fisheries than for its tourism.
montereycountyweekly.com
A credit union loan for first-time homebuyers is transforming renters into owners.
Raina and Joshua Chelise have a reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving. After years of renting and thinking they would never be able to buy a house, they are celebrating the holiday in their first home. “We’re excited,” says Raina Chelise. It’s especially meaningful for her – she is the...
NBC Bay Area
‘Enchant' Lights Up San Jose With Holiday Spirit
The world's largest Christmas attractions has arrived to the South Bay. "Enchant," the holiday-themed light event, is now in place at PayPal Park in San Jose. The spectacular is officially opening on Black Friday and will feature a walk-thru light maze, a 100-foo-tall holiday tree, ice-skating trail, live entertainment, market place, holiday food and cocktails.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Santa Clara, CA
The city of Santa Clara, California, is well-known for its pleasant climate and a great standard of living. Still, it boasts a number of well-regarded dining establishments. The top 15 eateries in Santa Clara, as chosen by us. 1. Birk’s. $$$ | 408-980-6400 | WEBSITE. Birk’s is a restaurant...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Akira Sushi Happy Hour
Don’t get me wrong. Akira Sushi Aptos, hidden away on the back side of a retail plaza, was a Found Treasure at first sight, even at, say, 1:01pm. It’s clean, stylish, playful, with all sorts of alluring hand rolls (like the Hand Grenade), vegetarian rolls (including Silence of the Yams), “basic” rolls (yes to the Baby Yoda) and over-the-top “makizushi” special rolls (note the Wonder Woo, “O” Face and Soquel Avenue) appearing across 10 pages of the menu, along with some udon, salads, sashimi, nigiri, desserts and a strong list of sakes.
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
montereycountyweekly.com
Advice from the pros on how to shop, and donate, at Goodwill Central Coast.
About 2,000 donations, many with multiple items, come to Goodwill Central Coast every day. “We don’t focus a lot on what we don’t take. We train our folks to be as accepting as possible,” says Alan Martinson, vice president of retail and e-commerce. That means sometimes...
benitolink.com
California Rangeland Trust to purchase 4k acres for conservation easement near Hollister
Imperial Wildlife Area wetlands. Photo by Chadd Santerre, Wetland Programs Supervisor, California Waterfowl Association. Information provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. At its Nov. 15, 2022 quarterly meeting, the Wildlife Conservation Board (WCB) approved approximately $24.46 million in grants to help restore and protect fish and wildlife...
San Jose could house homeless at VTA stations
A light rail train yard and station may soon shelter homeless residents in San Jose, the city’s latest effort to build more temporary housing. City councilmembers are considering temporary housing sites at two VTA locations—Cerone and Cottle—to increase the interim housing stock, as homelessness in the city continues to climb. Officials will discuss next steps for these sites on Tuesday. The Cerone yard is in North San Jose’s District 4 near Alviso, and the Cottle station is down south in District 10.
KTVU FOX 2
Massive Christmas Light Maze Opens at San Jose's PayPal Park
Friday was opening night for a massive holiday light maze, billed as being constructed with more than 4 million Christmas lights. The holiday event, named Enchant, also includes ice skating, food stalls, shopping, and an ice bar for adults.
‘Almost hopeless’: San Jose homeless residents prepare for winter
While many Santa Clara County residents are gathering for Thanksgiving in warm settings, dozens of homeless people living in tents, RVs or cars in and around San Jose’s Columbus Park are facing a more somber reality. Many residents there claim the city illegally trashed or destroyed their shelters and...
Christmas in the Park returns to San Jose, with sentimental meaning for some
"It's an honor to do this tree and to see my parents' memories on this tree," says San Jose native Cecilia Acosta, who decorated one to remember her late parents.
pajaronian.com
Land Trust conserves 178-acre farmland
WATSONVILLE—The Land Trust of Santa Cruz County recently announced that it secured a conservation easement for the 178-acre Tynan Ranch, located one-half mile from the current urban growth line of the City of Watsonville off of Lakeview Road. Tynan Ranch has been in production for over a century and...
Wilder Ranch State Park to conduct prescribed burns until December 3rd
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- If you happen to see smoke in Santa Cruz County throughout the weekend do not be alarmed. California State Parks announced on Friday afternoon they will continue with prescribed burns at Wilder Ranch State Park. The burns will take place between the Eucalyptus Loop Trail and the Long Meadow Trail. State The post Wilder Ranch State Park to conduct prescribed burns until December 3rd appeared first on KION546.
SFGate
First-ever documented newborn humpback whale calf seen off Monterey coast
MONTEREY, Calif. — A Monterey Bay whale-watching company has documented the first-ever newborn humpback calf found off the Monterey coast. Monterey Bay Whale Watch Company was hosting a whale-watching tour on Nov. 4 when they noticed something unusual in the water. A drone flight by Evan Brodsky, the crew's resident cinematographer, captured the moment: A newborn humpback whale calf alongside its mother, something that had never been documented in Monterey Bay.
Comments / 0