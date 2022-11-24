Even though the Detroit Pistons only won 23 games last season, they were secretly one of the best bets in the NBA. There is often value to be found for bettors that follow the bad teams closely, especially when those bad teams are involved in close games. The Pistons had a streak of covering the spread in 21 straight games last season, as the sports books were slow to catch on that the Pistons weren’t getting blown out much, even though they continued to lose.

