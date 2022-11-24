Read full article on original website
Rail strike: which trains are running and which are cancelled this Saturday?
Over the next six weeks, nine days of national rail strikes are planned, together with an overtime ban over Christmas and the New Year.The December and January stoppages are planned by the RMT union.But before that, members of the train drivers’ union, the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen (Aslef), will walk out at 11 train operators on Saturday 26 November. It is the fifth national strike by drivers in five monthsThe stoppage will trigger widespread cancellations across Britain. The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), representing train operators says: “Passengers should only travel by train if necessary.”Yet many trains will be...
All the Christmas rail, tube and Overground disruption in London
If you’re one of the folk who won’t be escaping out of the city during the festive period, on top of various rail strikes, engineering work means getting public transport might not be smooth sailing. Londoners could face widespread rail disruption over Christmas as Network Rail will carry out 300 engineering projects in busy London stations. Around 95 percent of the rail network should be open as usual, but the infrastructure company recommends that travellers to ‘plan their journeys in advance’.
Steam trains take the strain for Britons stranded by national rail strikes
A festive jaunt on a chartered steam train would normally be considered a rare treat for most. However, as rail strikes bring dozens of routes to a standstill again on Saturday, and with a month of disruption over Christmas to come, steam operators are hoping passengers choose their vintage trains to get from A to B.
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Woman ‘trying to rescue dog’ swept into river as heavy rain and flooding hit Scotland
The search for a woman swept into the burgeoning swell of the River Don in Aberdeenshire while attempting to rescue her dog has resumed after heavy rain and flooding battered much of eastern Scotland on Friday.Officers from Police Scotland, alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the coastguard, have resumed efforts to locate the missing woman.They had been called to the River Don at Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon after a report of someone in difficulty.The search had to be stood down on Friday night, but has now started again.Inspector Rory Campbell from Police Scotland said: “Officers, along...
Thames Water lifts hosepipe ban for millions after heavy rain
A hosepipe ban affecting millions of people has been lifted. Thames Water imposed the restriction for its 15 million customers in August to give rivers and reservoirs a chance to recover from a lack of rainfall. The ban meant those living in the Thames Valley, London and surrounding areas risked...
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
Railway workers to stage series of strikes in December and January
Railway workers are to stage a series of 48-hour strikes in December and January in the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.More than 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will strike on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.There will also be an overtime ban across the railways from December 18 until January 2, meaning RMT be taking industrial action for four weeks.A statement said: “Despite every effort made by our negotiators, it is clear that the Government is directly interfering...
Train strikes: Rail workers to strike in run-up to Christmas
Rail passengers face disruption in the run-up to Christmas after the RMT union announced more strike dates. Industrial action will be held across four 48-hour periods on 13-14 and 16-17 December, and 3-4 and 6-7 January. Services have been severely disrupted in recent months as the row over pay, working...
Revealed: north of England train line vastly under-reports cancellations
TransPennine Express uses ‘outrageous’ loophole in which services cancelled a day ahead do not appear in statistics
Edinburgh underwater as floods sweep parts of Scotland
Edinburgh streets and homes suffered heavy flooding as amber weather warnings in eastern Scotland were extended.Substantial rain left several streets and crossroads blocked infuriating commuters trying to cross the city. The amber “heavy rain” alert, which has been extended until midnight, covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Angus and Perth, and Kinross.Authorities have warned that fast-flowing or deep floodwater could likely “causing danger to life”.The flooding has lead widespread school closures and disruption on roads and railways.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Roundabout flooded after torrential rain hits south HampshireMoment roaring water spills over dam after heavy rainfall in New South WalesPassenger verbally abuses Singapore Airlines crew member
Fresh strike by train drivers to cause more travel disruption
A fresh strike by train drivers will cause more travel chaos for passengers on Saturday amid warnings of further walkouts in a long-running dispute over pay.Members of Aslef with 11 train operators will walk out, causing huge disruption, with the industry warning of “significantly reduced” services across the country.Passengers were urged to plan ahead and check before they travel throughout the whole weekend.Trains that are running will start later on Saturday morning and finish much earlier than usual, with services typically running between 7.30am and 6.30pm on the day of the strike.Only the Government can take the shackles off the...
Pictured: Father-of-four killed working at Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant construction site as wellwishers raise £37,000 for his family
Tributes have been paid to a father-of-four who was killed working at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant. Jason Waring, in his 40s, is thought to have been crushed to death by machinery at the Somerset construction site on Sunday. Most of Hinkley Point C, the new power station...
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
Rail chaos puts UK on track for some serious economic damage
Good connectivity is the lifeblood of a modern, thriving economy – so how much is the ongoing disruption costing UK plc?
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
Mountaineer welcomes plans to reopen Edinburgh's Radical Road
World-renowned mountaineer Stephen Venables has welcomed plans to reopen a historic path in Edinburgh, saying he is not convinced of the seriousness of the rock fall risk. The 68-year-old climbed cliffs on the Radical Road in Holyrood Park regularly before it was closed four years ago over safety concerns. Now...
Pensioner describes 'nightmare' remote smart meter change
A pensioner has described how she faced being without power after her energy company remotely put her onto a prepayment account via her smart meter. Audrey Risdon, 81, from New Milton in Hampshire, slipped into arrears with OVO Energy while she spent four weeks in hospital recovering from a fall.
East Yorkshire: Free parking to boost Christmas trade
Shoppers in East Yorkshire will be able to park for free at specified locations in the run-up to Christmas. Weekend parking charges are to be suspended by East Riding of Yorkshire Council in on-street and off-street locations, to boost trade in towns. The free period will be on four weekends...
Cars could be banned from historic Inverness street
Cars look set to be banned from one of Inverness' busiest city centre streets. Councillors have voted in favour of a Highland Council plans to restrict traffic on Academy Street to buses, taxis, delivery vehicles and blue badge holders. The move is aimed at creating a better environment for...
