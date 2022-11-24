Read full article on original website
How to decorate a Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to decorating a Christmas tree, many of us simply climb up into the attic, drag down that bin of ever-amassing holiday ornaments and try to cram in whatever will fit on the tree. Brand new and nostalgic ornaments get preferential treatment, while everything else only gets hung up if there’s room. Consequently, your tree looks the same every year.
Best holiday gift baskets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. Spend more time enjoying the real meaning behind the season and connecting with the people in your life instead of struggling through the stores. Let the gift baskets ease some of the headaches of shopping by making a larger thoughtful gift from smaller items. The beauty of a gift basket is it includes all of the items already.
These discounted stocking stuffers are worth buying now
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are excellent opportunities to buy gifts for your loved ones. The steep discounts found this time of year enable you to do more shopping and less spending. If you’re using the sales events to save on your holiday shopping, make sure you pick up a few stocking stuffers while you’re at it.
