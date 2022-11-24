ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

2 Colorado deputies have been fired and indicted for the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old armed with a knife who called 911 for help

By Jeremy Harlan, Chris Boyette, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Clayton News Daily

Army veteran who took down the Colorado nightclub shooter thanks the community for its support a week after the attack

Richard Fierro, the Army veteran who helped take down a shooter firing upon patrons at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, expressed his deep appreciation for the community's support as his family's brewery reopened the day after Thanksgiving. "It was a beautiful, beautiful day," Fierro told CNN's Jim Acosta Saturday. "I...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

‘Devoted’ father found dead in street was shot and victim of acid attack

A “devoted” father who was found dumped on a street with “potentially hazardous” substances on his body was shot and the victim of an acid attack. The body of Liam Smith, 38, was discovered at around 7pm on Thursday in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, Greater Manchester.Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday officers believe Mr Smith was the subject of “a fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack”.The force added: “Detectives are working tirelessly to establish the exact details of this murder, which took place in unique and shocking circumstances on a quiet residential street.“Following examination and tests, the hazardous...

